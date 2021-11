Tuesday night was the first time in weeks that we saw a fully healthy Carolina Hurricanes forward group, and it showed the embarrassment of riches they have. With Seth Jarvis in the lineup and playing on the first line, Jesperi Kotkaniemi was moved down to center the fourth line. While it is still not ideal to be playing him on the fourth line, this is an important and good step for Kotkaniemi. He is able to learn how to play center in this system while also keeping him poised to move up to the top six if there are any injuries giving the Hurricanes a hilarious level of flexibility that any team would love to have.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO