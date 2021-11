Calling All Captains may find their roots in pop-punk, but the Canadian band don't buy into the 'hate our hometown' cliché - if anything, it's quite the opposite. "Having toured across Canada, the US and the UK, we’ve never found anywhere as welcoming as our local scene," bassist Nick Malychuk proudly says. "There have been some great bands that came out of Edmonton and the key players are still around helping new bands come through today."

