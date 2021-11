The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) were able to surpass their 2020 win total from last season Sunday, and did so by defeating one of the best teams in the AFC in the Buffalo Bills by a score of 9-6. However, as huge of a win as that was for the franchise, they must quickly forget it and turn their attention to their divisional rivals in the Indianapolis Colts (4-5), who they have a Week 10 road game against.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO