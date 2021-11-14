ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Tomlin Provides Update on Steelers Injuries vs. Lions

By Noah Strackbein
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's in-game injuries that occurred against the Detroit Lions.

Offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner were unable to finish the game due to ankle injuries. They were replaced by J.C. Hassenauer and Joe Haeg.

Cornerback Joe Haden left with a foot injury and will be evaluated moving forward. James Pierre filled in, recording five tackles.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt left after going down with a hip and knee injury. Teammates immediately began calling for trainers after Watt sacked Goff and was in noticeable pain.

Tomlin said the injury would be evaluated as well and would have more of an update on Tuesday.

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

