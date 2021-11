In August 1944, Army officer Julia E. James landed in England with the first detachment of African American nurses assigned to the European war. Her service as an Army nurse, and her training in tuberculosis care, provide insight into the history of African Americans in Virginia and in the U.S. military, and Veterans Day this week affords an opportunity to understand how this history was shaped by institutional segregation — while also recognizing the achievements of individuals.

