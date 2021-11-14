ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

AP Top Stories November 14 P

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top stories for Sunday, November 14th: Nations compromise on coal to strike...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Western Monarch Butterflies return after down year

The number of the monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Over 50,000 monarchs are now at overwintering sites there compared to less than 2,000 last year. (Nov. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
ANIMALS
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Mexican teens get COVID-19 vaccinations in San Diego

Mexican teens were bused to California on Thursday to get COVID-19 vaccinations in an effort to provide shots for 450 youths ages 12 to 17 by late December. The move comes as Mexico seeks to get more shots in the arms of its younger population. (Nov. 18) Subscribe for more...
MEXICO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Austria#Italian Coast Guard#The U S Subscribe#Ap Archive
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Instagram
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

AP reporter: Self-defense core of Rittenhouse case

An Associated Press reporter who has been attending the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial says self-defense is the "fundamental question of this case" (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/078a82e14a014dd7bffd099af5894176.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Russia space junk threatening Space Station

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are forced inside docked capsules as incoming Russian space debris looms. (Nov. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d598a4645eda4fd29348e022d496beff.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Imperiled Afghans worry over long U.S. visa delays

Thousands of imperiled Afghans waiting for temporary admissions into the U.S. remain worry that the slow processing of their humanitarian visa applications leave them vulnerable to attacks by Taliban fighters who now run their homeland. (Nov. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
IMMIGRATION
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

No verdict on 2nd day of Rittenhouse deliberations

Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys have asked the judge to declare a mistrial, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors. The jury deliberated a second day without reaching a verdict. (Nov. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
LAW
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

High profile Rittenhouse case ends in aquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. (Nov. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
KENOSHA, WI
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
PROTESTS
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

AP Top Stories November 12 A

Here's the latest for Friday November 12th: Coronavirus rates rising in Western Europe; COVID-19 patients filling up hospitals in Mountain West; 9th person dies from Astroworld concert injuries; Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski running for reelection. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy