New Orleans has been one of the NBA’s slowest-starting teams this season, but on Monday the Pelicans had an excellent chance to take down one of the league’s hottest clubs on its home floor. Although New Orleans held the upper hand for the vast majority of the game, Washington showed why it’s leading the Eastern Conference, roaring back from a 17-point halftime deficit. The Wizards sliced 10 points off that gap in the third quarter, then won the fourth stanza by a 32-20 count.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO