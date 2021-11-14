ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA Worker Stabbed, Officer Struck In Attack On CTA Platform

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are hospitalized following a stabbing on the Jackson CTA Blue Line platform, police say. Around 5:45 p.m. a 39-year-old passenger...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Baltimore

‘I Just Hope They Get Caught’: Person Of Interest Sought In Murder Of Baltimore Church Employee Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found murdered inside an East Baltimore church, the community is hoping for a break in the case. Baltimore city police confirmed that there is a person of interest in the case Thursday morning. Governor Larry Hogan’s office has also announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case. The governor, who in a statement called the violence in the city “heartbreaking” also directed state police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist with its investigation. “I just hope that whoever this person is, realizes...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Armored Car Security Guard Lashonda Hearts Killed, Partner Wounded During Robbery While Loading ATM In West Chatham

By Asal Rezaei and Marie Saavedra CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning, and one of them was killed, during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the guards were doing a routine part of their job – which can be very dangerous anytime. In this case, it was deadly. Police said the guards were loading an ATM at the Bank of America, on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Mother Calls Daughter A Hero After She Intervened In Racially Motivated SEPTA Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing exclusively from the mother of a teenager being called a hero. She was injured in an attack on Asian students aboard a SEPTA train that was caught on camera. It’s an attack that police say was motivated by race. CBS3 talked to the mother of the 18-year-old girl seen being kicked and stomped on in that disturbing video. The mother mostly speaks Chinese. But despite the language barrier, you can still hear the emotion in her voice. “This is too brutal,” she said. Speaking only with Eyewitness News through her sister as a translator, the mother of one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cwbchicago.com

Girl, 17, slashed woman’s face on Loop train platform, police say

A 17-year-old girl repeatedly slashed a woman’s face during a fight on the Jackson Red Line platform Thursday evening, but her escape was cut short by Chicago cops who tracked her movements via the CTA’a extensive camera network. The stabbing is the second in less than a week on the transit agency’s downtown rail system.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Bus Crashes Into KFC On Western Avenue On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Western Avenue in the Near West Side’s Tri-Taylor community late Friday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a tow truck was at the scene by 10 p.m. to haul away the wrecked bus. At 7:17 p.m., the bus jumped the curb on Western Avenue, plowed over a street sign, and then crashed into the KFC at 1144 S. Western Ave., right off Roosevelt Road. The bus dented the back wall of the KFC, but did not break through. CTA bus plows into a #KFC at Western...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Lying On Tracks Struck By CTA Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was lying on the tracks was struck by a CTA train Saturday night, police say. The 50-year-old man was lying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500 block of South Pulaski around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by an approaching train. He suffered abrasions and was initially taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital. It is not clear how the man ended up on the tracks. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Police Search For Gunman Who Fatally Shot 1, Injured 2 Others In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were searching Saturday night for the gunman who opened fire on three people at a gas station in the Chatham neighborhood. The three were shot — one fatally — at 87th and State. Both survivors were hospitalized in good condition, according to the Chicago Police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadly Gurnee Shooting Was Result Of Road Rage, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gurnee Police say a deadly shooting early Saturday morning apparently started with road rage. Police say just after midnight a Waukegan man got into a fight with another driver near Waveland Ave. and Grandview Ave. in Gurnee. That’s whe someone in the other car started shooting. The driver rushed to a hospital in Waukegan, but it was too late to save his passenger. The 22-year-old victim has not been identified. Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call Gurnee Police at 847-599-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.
GURNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot Multiple Times On Near North Side

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times in what witnesses believe was a robbery on the Near North Side early Saturday, police said. The 34-year-old man was outside when he was shot twice in the head and three times in the arm in the 100 block of East Illinois Street at about 3:20 a.m., authorities said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Witnesses told police they believe the victim was being robbed and they saw a physical struggle ensue. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

No Bond For Broward Fair Worker Who Fired Shots That Struck Elderly Woman In Nearby Senior Home

MARGATE (CBSMiami) — A Broward Fair carnival worker who fired a gun into the air in a jealous rage during a fight with a co-worker and the bullet struck a 91-year-old woman living in a nearby senior living facility, made his first appearance in court on Friday. Brandon Craig, 40, was arrested on Thursday after one of the bullets he fired traveled from the grounds of the Broward County Fair to the first-floor window of the Waterside Landing Senior Living Facility in Margate. The unidentified woman is expected to recover from her injuries. Brandon Craig during first court appearance. (CBS4) Craig, meantime, made his first appearance in court on Friday, charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and carrying a concealed firearm. Craig was ordered held on no bond on the attempted murder charge, $25,000 bond for aggravated battery, and $1,000 bond each on the battery and carrying concealed firearm charges. Margate Mayor Antonio Arserio told CBS4 News, he and the Margate Police Department believe this was an isolated incident but there will be a police presence at the fair to deter any further incidents. Craig, is a self-employed game operator from West Palm Beach.  
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

German police: Train attacker stabbed passengers 'at random'

VIENNA — (AP) — A 27-year-old man who stabbed four people with a knife on a German high-speed train apparently attacked his victims “at random” and showed signs of mental illness, authorities said Sunday. Police and investigators told reporters in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz that the attacker’s intentions were still...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

2 Killed In Lodi Stabbing Attack; Suspect Jailed

LODI, San Joaquin County (BCN) — Lodi police have identified a 29-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing two people on Tuesday. Randall Allenbaugh, a Lodi resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of the killings after police said they received reports at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday of two people lying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane. Officers arrived and found two victims who had been stabbed and killed. Officers then received reports of a possible third person stabbed at Salas Park. When officers arrived at Salas Park, they located Allenbaugh, who was believed to be the person responsible for the double homicide, police said. Police said the suspect and victims are believed to have known each other. The identity of the victims have not been released yet until their next of kin can be contacted.  
LODI, CA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Stabbed; Suspect Killed By Police

A Boston police officer responding to a report of domestic violence in the city's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night was stabbed by the suspect, officials announced. Another officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect, Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said at a press conference Saturday night. The suspect -- who has not been identified -- was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
BOSTON, MA
cbslocal.com

String Of CTA Robberies Prompts Alert

CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of robberies on CTA trains and platforms has prompted a police alert. Police said the offenders walk up to the victims, pull out a gun and take their property. Two robberies were reported at the Halsted Green Line station, hours apart on Oct. 24. The other...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

CTA employee, Chicago police officer injured when man pulls knife on train platform in Loop

A CTA employee was stabbed and a Chicago Police officer was injured when a man pulled a knife on a train platform in the Loop Sunday evening. The employee was responding to an altercation in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street about 5:45 p.m. when a 39-year-old man stabbed him with a knife, Chicago police said. The man then grabbed a blunt object and struck an officer in the back, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

