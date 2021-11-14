CTA Worker Stabbed, Officer Struck In Attack On CTA Platform

MARGATE (CBSMiami) — A Broward Fair carnival worker who fired a gun into the air in a jealous rage during a fight with a co-worker and the bullet struck a 91-year-old woman living in a nearby senior living facility, made his first appearance in court on Friday. Brandon Craig, 40, was arrested on Thursday after one of the bullets he fired traveled from the grounds of the Broward County Fair to the first-floor window of the Waterside Landing Senior Living Facility in Margate. The unidentified woman is expected to recover from her injuries. Brandon Craig during first court appearance. (CBS4) Craig, meantime, made his first appearance in court on Friday, charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and carrying a concealed firearm. Craig was ordered held on no bond on the attempted murder charge, $25,000 bond for aggravated battery, and $1,000 bond each on the battery and carrying concealed firearm charges. Margate Mayor Antonio Arserio told CBS4 News, he and the Margate Police Department believe this was an isolated incident but there will be a police presence at the fair to deter any further incidents. Craig, is a self-employed game operator from West Palm Beach.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO