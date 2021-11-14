ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Prescribed burns are key to reducing wildfire risk, but federal agencies are lagging

By Alex Wigglesworth, Los Angeles Times Published:
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — When wildfire burned through a federal research area in Klamath National Forest this summer, scientists were dismayed to see more than 20 years of work go up in smoke. But when they returned to the charred study area near California’s northern border, they realized they’d been...

newscenter1.tv

Wind Cave National Park ignites prescribed burn

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. — Wind Cave National Park held a large prescribed burn Saturday to help clear fuels in the area. With calm weather conditions, the fire moved quickly within the perimeter. To some, it may seem counterintuitive to set a grassland or forest area ablaze in efforts...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
augustachronicle.com

Prescribed burns - reducing risks and keeping Georgia forests safe

Over the past several years, I am sure you have seen news of wildfires sweeping across the western part of the United States, especially California. What you probably haven’t seen is news stories covering Georgia wildfires. You haven’t seen news about Georgia wildfires because our state prioritizes prescribed burning, preventing many conditions that cause wildfires to start. Prescribed burning plays a massive part in the safety of Georgia’s forests, while many states out west limit prescribed burning and face wildfire seasons that seem to get more dangerous each year.
GEORGIA STATE
agfax.com

Texas Outdoors: 5 Steps to Reduce Wildfire Risks While Hunting

The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging Texans to protect lands and all they love this hunting season by being mindful of activities that may cause a wildfire. From 2016 to 2020, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 3,742 wildfires that burned nearly 1.5 million acres. During that time, 37% of wildfires occurred during the major hunting season months of September through January.
TEXAS STATE
Winston-Salem Journal

Wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County has now burned 25 acres

The wildfire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County grew to cover 25 acres Wednesday night into Thursday, authorities said. As part of the total burned acres, the fire spread over 5 additional acres “that ate through some of these containment lines up near the (mountain’s) northeast corner,” said Jimmy Holt, a Guilford County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
California State
vineyardgazette.com

Prescribed Burn at Katama Keeps Fire Risk Low

The Vineyard's sandplain has a long history of fires, which shaped the ecology of the habitat. Fire suppression interrupted the pattern, threatening rare wildlife that is adapted to frequent fires. The prescribed burns restore the fire-dependent natural communities and enhance public safety by reducing overgrown, potentially-flammable habitat.
kzmu.org

Fighting Fire with Fire: Prescribed Burns on the Local Ecosystem

After a summer of intense wildfires, the need for fire management seems greater than ever. Smoke from California made it to Moab. And the Pack Creek Fire destroyed homes and forests just outside of town. KZMU’s Justin Higginbottom went out with a team from the Bureau of Land Management on a prescribed burn meant to make fire season a little less intense.
MOAB, UT
YubaNet

Tahoe Conservancy to Expand Work to Restore Forest Resilience and Reduce Wildfire Risk

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. November 9, 2021 – At its meeting yesterday, the California Tahoe Conservancy Board adopted new forestry guidelines that will help increase the pace and scale of the Conservancy’s work to reduce wildfire risk to Tahoe communities and improve forest resilience. The Board also authorized a program budget of up to $50 million for the Conservancy to begin implementing work under the new guidelines.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
AFP

California wildfires killed thousands of giant sequoias: officials

Wildfires that tore through California's forests this year killed thousands of giant sequoia trees, officials said Friday in the first full-scale assessment of the toll on the rare species. Two huge lightning-sparked blazes burned up to 3,600 of the trees, each of them more than four feet (120 centimeters) in diameter, leaving them dead or expected to die within the next five years. The figure represents five percent of the planet's entire reserve of the trees -- the largest species by volume in the world -- and comes after up to 14 percent of them were wiped out by fires a year earlier. "The sobering reality is that we have seen another huge loss within a finite population of these iconic trees that are irreplaceable in many lifetimes," said Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Superintendent Clay Jordan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourvalley.net

Flagstaff-area firefighters learn to manage prescribe burns

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A long line of Flagstaff Wildland Firefighters stood on the edge of the Tunnel Springs Trail, a portion of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System on top of Observatory Mesa. With a signal from the crew boss, they stepped off the trail and began making their way...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Firefighters nationwide come to Flagstaff for prescribed burn training ahead of wildfire season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Wildfire season is over, but massive preparations are already underway for next season. Firefighters used drip torches to intentionally burn the ground cover in southwest Flagstaff. After a week of training agencies across the country, the Flagstaff Prescribed Fire Training Exchange burnt more than 70 acres in order to help fight against future wildfires.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Lower Wolf Creek Prescribed Burn Planned on the Bradshaw RD

Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District will begin implementing the Lower Wolf Creek RX beginning on Friday, November 12, continuing through Sunday, November 14, 2021. The Lower Wolf Creek burn is made up of three burn units for a total of 1,622 acres. All three burn units are located approximately 7 miles south of Prescott, along County 101, west of Senator Highway near Lower Wolf Creek Campground.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Cody Enterprise

BREAKING: Large wildfire burning in Clark claims one life

A wildfire burning in Clark late Monday night caused one fatality. The grass fire has burned 300 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, said Kristie Hoffert, medical chief for the Clark Fire District. Jerry Parker, Park County Fire District administrator, said crews were still "mopping" up the fire as of early...
CLARK, WY
kjzz.org

Tonto Forest to manage prescribed burn in Young area

Cooler temperatures in northern Arizona are translating into favorable conditions for managing the state’s forests. That could mean visitors will see smoke when they travel to the mountains. Arizona forest managers have begun to take advantage of the fall weather, with prescribed burns near Young, Strawberry, Flagstaff and other locations.
YOUNG, AZ

