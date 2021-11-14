Review: The Art of gen: LOCK

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Grandpat Star finds that his things are being sold at a yard sale without his permission, so he goes over his crazy history with all his stuff. As mentioned in previous reviews, Grandpat Star is probably one the more dynamic characters among the Star family in this show, since he has a distinct personality that stands out from the rest of the family. Apparently distinct enough that it warranted having a double length episode (at least for this show that usually has ten minute episodes usually) about his weird past. Apparently Grandpat Star is a timeless eldritch abomination of a creature who has been around for millennia doing weird odd jobs with ancestors of characters like Mr Krabs and Pearl. Unless he’s just using them as examples for his weird stories, and I guess part of the fun of this kind of character is that his memory might not be what it used to be, so he could just be making stuff up as he goes along. BUT he could also be exactly right about all of it, meaning that he really is a time travelling ancient gladiatorial rodeo clown, medieval dentist, gold rush era vacuum salesman, and then doing all that again in a chrome future (deep cut call back to the episode when Squidward broke time!). Either explanation is potentially very hilarious, and it’s legitimately up in the air which one is the funnier option.

