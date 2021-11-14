ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Review: The Art of gen: LOCK

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically when a book of art comes out for an animated franchise, studios and producers wait a couple of seasons to do so. For Rick and Morty, it was the first couple of seasons. For Castlevania, the producers waiting until the show was pretty much announced...

www.bubbleblabber.com

When I watched Joanna Hogg’s 2019 coming-of-age drama The Souvenir, I was struck by the authenticity and intimacy of its storytelling. It was a film rarely given over to grand, dramatic gestures, and instead it luxuriated in smaller moments, quiet realizations, and deep heartache. The Souvenir treated its audience like adults who didn’t need clear heroes and villains, and instead embraced the complexities of its characters and their relationships. Hogg goes a step further with The Souvenir: Part II as she examines how we can even hope to understand the past when it’s not only complicated, but then filtered through the difficulties of a collaborative art form like filmmaking. How can you hope to understand your past while also asking other people to trust something as slippery as emotional memory? Once again, Hogg shows restraint, thoughtfulness, and trust in inviting us into her protagonist’s heart and mind.
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Arcane “Act Two”

Years have passed since the night Vander was killed by Silco and his minions. Since then, the Undercity has fallen under the kingpin’s control almost entirely, in part thanks to his right hand lady Jinx. She steals a potentially deadly weapon from Jayce during an assault on the surface, and takes a few too many enforcers down during the job. Jayce appeals to the council about safety precautions that need to be taken, and winds up a member.
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Castlevania “The Art Of The Animated Series”

After four seasons of streaming on Netflix, Castlevania is getting ready to embark on a Warren Ellis-less spin-off that is slated for premiere alongside a number of video game adaptations from Adi Shankar including Devil May Cry, Far Cry 6, and others. The hardcover release features full-color artwork from the...
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Writer reflects on art of fiction in 'What About the Baby?'

National Book Award-winning author Alice McDermott does not like me. She is not the first author who finds me or my unpaid profession as a book reviewer to be distasteful. McDermott, though, does not like Dan Dervin, and that is where I take umbrage. Dr. Dervin has devoted his life to education, words and books, and has tirelessly contributed to this newspaper for decades. He is above scorn—even when directed by the author of “Charming Billy.”
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!! “4/40”

The first-year class gets another opportunity to act, this time in front of a crowd at the Culture festival. However, there are only four roles, and forty students, which only means one thing: auditions. Our Take. Everyone is working as hard as they could both in speech and expression for...
bubbleblabber.com

Review: RWBY Fairy Tales! “The Shallow Sea”

Ozpin recounts two distinct origin myths regarding the Faunus…. This tale is sort of an amalgamation of the 3rd and 7th stories taken directly from the RWBY: Fairy Tales of Remnant book. And seems the most prominent given that most of the promotional material shows the image of an enigmatic creature known as the “God of Animals” which is this towering shapeshifting deity capable of taking on on humanoid, animal, and mythological forms at a whim while spreading the word of unity and peace in its own unique way…
HBO Watch

HBO Documentary Film: BLACK ART: IN THE ABSENCE OF LIGHT – Review

Overview: Firmly rooted in the history of the Black American experience, this film is directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Sam Pollard. It is a vital and illuminating introduction to the work of some of the foremost African American visual artists working today, including Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems, the film is a testament to the indelible contributions of Black American artists in today’s contemporary art world. At the heart of this feature documentary is the groundbreaking exhibition, entitled “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” curated by the late African American artist and scholar David Driskell in 1976. Debut Date: Tuesday, February 09, 2021.
bubbleblabber.com

Review: 9 Years to Neptune “Rawhide”

Phillipe The French Robotic cook goes on strike so Suzy and Sascha both offer to cook for the crew, leading to a cooking competition between the two. In their efforts to beat each other, Suzy becomes too distracted to recognize Quentin and Quincy’s severe homesickness. Ultimately, RJ steps up to improve their morale.
bubbleblabber.com

Review: GhostForce “Meta & Lix; Cookieflame”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Liv is paired with one of the cheerleader bullies and forms an unlikely friendship while a magnet ghost attacks, then Mike tries to go on a date with Charlie while a cookie ghost attacks. OUR TAKE. Welcome back to “nice ideas on paper that are poorly executed in...
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Tear Along the Dotted Line Season One

Tear Along the Dotted Line is an original animated comedy bringing to life the existential angst of real-world Italian comic artist Zerocalcare (Zero). The celebrated cartoonist has brought his popular graphic novels to Netflix as the writer and director while performing as himself. The six-episode first season is celebrating a worldwide release available in six languages, including its original Italian. But if Squid Games has taught us anything, it is to never underestimate foreign content.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “Togetsu”

Now that Yuito is being branded as a traitor by the New Himukan government, it’s not like he can stick around in town and wait to see what happens. He decides that his only chance is for he and his posse to escape to the one place where they might be safe: Togetsu. It’s an independent state that isn’t connected with either New Himuka or Seiran, and it might be their last change. But unbeknownst to them, Kasane and her team has also made their way to Togetsu, and the welcome they’re met with isn’t exactly a warm one.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “Octagram”

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) concludes his battle with Clayman (John Burgmeier) while also addressing other matters during the Walpurgis meeting with the other Demon Lords. Our Take: The power disparity between Rimuru and Clayman has been clear from the beginning, even before their battle began. Everyone and their mother knew...
The Hollywood Reporter

Digitial Comic Giant Webtoon Heads to Print Publishing With Webtoon Unscrolled

The biggest digital comic book publisher in the world is readying to make inroads into … print publishing. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, is launching Webtoon Unscrolled, a graphic novel imprint that will see some of the most popular titles from Webtoon hit bookshelves, the company announced Thursday. Comic industry veteran Bobbie Chase will join Webtoon Unscrolled as executive editor. She was previously vp of global publishing initiatives & digital strategy at DC Entertainment, where she launched the company’s hit graphic novel imprint aimed at middle grade and YA...
KENS 5

‘Procession’ Review: Strangers find salvation through art in new Netflix documentary

During a brief break between takes on one of the several short films collected in “Procession” – Netflix’s new documentary that is part-anthology, part-making-of, part-marvelously poignant portrayal of artistic kinship – one of the six men participating in an initially dubious experiment to shake loose the grasp of past horrors likens his crew to the Avengers. It isn’t the first time Michael Sandridge makes the reference; that would be much earlier, when he first meets the five other middle-aged survivors of abuse by Catholic priests with whom he’ll endeavor to recreate those traumas in order to overcome them. That initial name-drop in “Procession’s” opening minutes sounds hypothetical. The second time around, you hear something else in Sandridge’s words: belief.
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “The Yard Sale”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Grandpat Star finds that his things are being sold at a yard sale without his permission, so he goes over his crazy history with all his stuff. As mentioned in previous reviews, Grandpat Star is probably one the more dynamic characters among the Star family in this show, since he has a distinct personality that stands out from the rest of the family. Apparently distinct enough that it warranted having a double length episode (at least for this show that usually has ten minute episodes usually) about his weird past. Apparently Grandpat Star is a timeless eldritch abomination of a creature who has been around for millennia doing weird odd jobs with ancestors of characters like Mr Krabs and Pearl. Unless he’s just using them as examples for his weird stories, and I guess part of the fun of this kind of character is that his memory might not be what it used to be, so he could just be making stuff up as he goes along. BUT he could also be exactly right about all of it, meaning that he really is a time travelling ancient gladiatorial rodeo clown, medieval dentist, gold rush era vacuum salesman, and then doing all that again in a chrome future (deep cut call back to the episode when Squidward broke time!). Either explanation is potentially very hilarious, and it’s legitimately up in the air which one is the funnier option.
TV SERIES

