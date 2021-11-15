Suspect Captured By SWAT Team After Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park In Villa Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police now have a suspect in custody in the shooting inside Safari Land’s indoor amusement park Saturday night in west Suburban Villa Park. Police say the person was found 20 miles away inside a Chicago home.

Safari Land was closed for the day Sunday after the shooting.

Hours before it turned into a crime scene, Villa Park’s Safari Land was holding birthday parties for toddlers, but just before 8 p.m. Saturday, one man shot another at least three times.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The gunman took off running.

“Many police, I see police knocking the door, the police go away with the big gun, and everybody scared,” said Maria Plancarte, who works at a nearby business.

Villa Park Police combed the surrounding neighborhood for hours.

Police said the suspect was last seen in a black jacket and blue jeans on residential streets — the same streets where a Ring doorbell camera showed someone walking behind homes. He was last spotted at two different locations less than a mile away, but hours later the search expanded.

Overnight Chicago dispatchers called for SWAT to an apartment complex more than 20 miles away in Logan Square. Police said around 3 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody.

In a statement the next morning, Safari Land called it `“an isolated and targeted incident between two individuals who knew each other” and added their “heartfelt sympathy” to everyone affected.

Details on the circumstances of the shooting and the relation, if any, between the suspect and the victim have yet to be released.