Losing has not been something the University of Connecticut women’s hockey team has had to go through this season. The Huskies dropped their first game of the season last weekend in the first of a two-game set against Merrimack College, but rebounded the next night in an overtime thriller thanks to heroics from graduate student Summer-Rae Dobson. UConn looked to carry over this momentum into a home-and-home showdown with Boston University this weekend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO