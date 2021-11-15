ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid Hit Japan Economy Harder Than Expected In Third Quarter

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan's economy shrank far more than expected in the three months to September, as a surge in virus cases hit spending and supply chain issues hampered business, data showed Monday. The world's third largest economy shrank 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, much worse than the 0.2 percent economists had forecast. The...

www.ibtimes.com

