ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Watch: Mama grizzly, 4 cubs stroll through Wyoming city

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M69zU_0cwhe3rw00

JACKSON, Wyo. — Surveillance footage captured a celebrity grizzly bear family strolling through a northwestern Wyoming city’s downtown on Tuesday night.

Grizzly #399, so named for the ear tag she received when trapped temporarily for a wildlife study several years ago, is often seen shepherding her four cubs in and around Grand Teton National Park, KTVQ reported.

Video, posted to Facebook by the Jackson Hole Police Department, shows the mama bear and her cubs strolling past the police department, county courthouse, town hall and jail, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

According to the newspaper, however, the famous sow bear and her four half-grown cubs - the “focus of an intensive, ongoing surveillance effort intended to keep them out of trouble and alive” - spent much of October on an “extended walkabout through southern Jackson Hole,” overwhelming staffers at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department” with calls from local residents unsure of protocol for encountering the ursine family.

“That revered 25-year-old bear has spent more time outside Grand Teton National Park than within the protected landscape since summer, and her travels through places like Josies Ridge, Tribal Trails and Hoback Junction are proving problematic,” the News & Guide reported on Oct. 27.

According to USA Today, biologists speculate that keeping in closer proximity to people helps keep away male grizzlies, which are known to kill cubs.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Their numbers have rebounded from 100 or so in the early 1970s to as many as 1,000 today, the newspaper reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

US OKs gold mine exploratory drilling in eastern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A Canadian mining company hoping to build an open-pit gold mine in Idaho west of Yellowstone National Park can resume exploratory drilling, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday. The agency said it had approved Excellon Idaho Gold’s Kilgore Gold Exploration Project in the Caribou-Targhee National...
IDAHO STATE
KRMG

Wildfires torched up to a fifth of all giant sequoia trees

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lightning-sparked wildfires killed thousands of giant sequoias this year, leading to a staggering two-year death toll that accounts for up to nearly a fifth of Earth's largest trees, officials said Friday. Fires in Sequoia National Park and surrounding Sequoia National Forest tore through more than...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy