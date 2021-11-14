So many fans thought Pete Carroll tossed a flip phone when he couldn't find a challenge flag

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL at 70 years old, so it’s reasonable to imagine that he still uses a flip phone. And on Sunday, he inadvertently had fans convinced that he was using a flip phone in place of a challenge flag.

That wasn’t exactly the case, though.

During the first half of Seattle’s game against the Packers, Carroll wanted to challenge a ruling that Darrell Taylor didn’t recover a fumble. It was nearly an impossible challenge to win, but Carroll was going for it anyway. The problem: He couldn’t find his red challenge flag.

So, in an effort to challenge the play, he tossed the first thing he could find in his pocket to the turf and signaled the challenge to the officials. Fans thought he tossed a flip phone!

And let’s be honest: It did look a lot like a flip phone. But it was almost definitely electric hand warmers. The exact model can be found on Amazon for $24.

It’s also unlikely that Carroll would toss a phone in front of officials given that NFL rules prohibit coaches from having cell phones on the sidelines. Only approved tablets and headsets are allowed. The only staff allowed to use phones are medical and training staff to relay injury information.

Still, fans had plenty of jokes about the apparent phone-like object.

This was how Twitter reacted

And no, Carroll didn’t win the challenge either.