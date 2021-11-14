ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

So many fans thought Pete Carroll tossed a flip phone when he couldn't find a challenge flag

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCqBJ_0cwhbBfS00

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL at 70 years old, so it’s reasonable to imagine that he still uses a flip phone. And on Sunday, he inadvertently had fans convinced that he was using a flip phone in place of a challenge flag.

That wasn’t exactly the case, though.

During the first half of Seattle’s game against the Packers, Carroll wanted to challenge a ruling that Darrell Taylor didn’t recover a fumble. It was nearly an impossible challenge to win, but Carroll was going for it anyway. The problem: He couldn’t find his red challenge flag.

So, in an effort to challenge the play, he tossed the first thing he could find in his pocket to the turf and signaled the challenge to the officials. Fans thought he tossed a flip phone!

And let’s be honest: It did look a lot like a flip phone. But it was almost definitely electric hand warmers. The exact model can be found on Amazon for $24.

It’s also unlikely that Carroll would toss a phone in front of officials given that NFL rules prohibit coaches from having cell phones on the sidelines. Only approved tablets and headsets are allowed. The only staff allowed to use phones are medical and training staff to relay injury information.

Still, fans had plenty of jokes about the apparent phone-like object.

This was how Twitter reacted

And no, Carroll didn’t win the challenge either.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll calls for full-time officials

The push for full-time officials is becoming a full-blown movement. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who recently admitted he had “some gripes” about the officiating in Seattle’s 17-0 loss Green Bay, told reporters on Friday that he believes game officials should be full-time employees. “Absolutely they should be full time,” Carroll...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers#Jtylerconway#Lmaoooooo
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: “Enormous accomplishment” for Russell Wilson to make it back so quickly

For the first time in his NFL career, Russell Wilson has been sidelined due to injury with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson had played through knee and ankle injuries in 2016 along with numerous bumps and bruises over the course of his 10 years with Seattle. However, nothing had kept him from playing until sustaining a “mallet finger” injury in his right middle finger last month. Wilson has missed three starts after having surgery to correct the issue. However, it appears as though Wilson will only miss three weeks as he returned to the practice field Monday for the Seahawks.
NFL
Wenatchee World

Seahawks’ Chris Carson won’t play against Packers, Pete Carroll says

RENTON — Coach Pete Carroll recently lamented the state of the Seahawks’ running game, saying, “I don’t feel like we’ve found the rhythm at all.”. Carroll hoped starting running back Chris Carson, would return for Sunday’s game at Green Bay to help get the rushing attack on track. Instead, Carson...
NFL
NESN

Could Seahawks Claim Odell Beckham Jr.? Pete Carroll Has Cryptic Response

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered a cryptic response Monday when asked if Seattle would put in a claim for former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham is available on the waiver wire after his contract restructure and ensuing release from the Browns. Any NFL team can put in a claim for Beckham before Tuesday at 4 p.m. He will be acquired up by the team with the highest waiver priority, or if he goes unclaimed, will become a free agent.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Seahawks’ defense has taken a turn

Five games into the season, the Seahawks’ defense was on pace to give up the most yardage in any season in NFL history. Now? Not. After allowing a total of just 613 yards in the last two games, the Seahawks’ defense is now not even the worst in the NFL in yards allowed per game for the 2021 season, let alone the worst in NFL history. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he likes the direction his defense is heading in.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

An underrated and overlooked constant for the majority of his five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Chris Carson has been dealing with a neck issue that's been somewhat overshadowed by Russell Wilson's finger injury and the team's overall struggles. Carson's now missed five games in a row and head coach...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll has an idea to improve officiating

It’s become an every week phenomenon to showcase how bad the refs were in the National Football League. It might be a taunting penalty where the ref winds up making contact with the player or it’s a roughing the passer penalty where it looks like the defender is getting penalized for breathing on the quarterback, but there have been countless examples of bad calls throughout the league.
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy