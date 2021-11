HIGHLAND HOME, Alabama—Going into last Friday night’s AHSAA football playoff game against 10-1 Elba, not many people gave the Highland Home Flying Squadron a chance to pull off the upset. A team that was once 2-5 this season with its only wins over Calhoun and Central-Coosa, Highland Home continued its hot streak with a 32-0 win over Elba for a fifth-straight victory and a berth in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.

