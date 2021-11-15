National Weather Service Confirms Tornadoes Touched Down In CT, RI

BOSTON (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Saturday’s weather produced five tornadoes in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

According to a damage survey released by NWS Boston/Norton on Sunday, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stonington, Conn., a little before 5 p.m. The highest wind speeds were around 90 miles per hour.

The tornado then moved to Westerly, R.I., where winds uprooted around 20 large trees.

Meanwhile, an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Kingstown, R.I., around 5:15 p.m. Winds reached upwards of 80 miles per hour. It traveled to Wickford in Washington County, R.I. Another EF-0 tornado tracked from Plainfield, Conn. to Foster, R.I.

Two other weaker tornadoes were confirmed in Connecticut.

No one was hurt from the tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said the tornadoes in Connecticut were the first ever in recorded history during the month of November.