Lakers player grades from close win vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded Sunday after a disappointing loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves and defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 114-106.

Los Angeles relied on Anthony Davis to carry the load in the first quarter. With Jakob Poeltl out, the Lakers fed Davis the ball down low, and he feasted. A lob to himself after the Spurs sent the double-team got the crowd in a frenzy. Davis dropped 19 points in the opening 12 minutes.

The Lakers developed a theme of going up by 13 or 14 points only to let the Spurs make a run. That was basically how the game went because the Spurs made a last-second run in the final minutes of the fourth after L.A. had a solid lead.

However, Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker made crucial baskets to prevent a loss.

Here’s how the Lakers graded individually from the win:

Russell Westbrook: B-minus

Russell Westbrook had a pretty solid game, but he stained it with seven turnovers and a missed wide-open dunk in transition. The Spurs usually made a run when he returned from the bench, but he chipped in with 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Westbrook also shot 3-of-5 from deep. His release looked smooth when he was in rhythm and didn’t think about letting it fly.

Talen Horton-Tucker: A

Horton-Tucker made his season debut and started the game, too. In 27 minutes, the third-year guard put up 17 points (7-of-14 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Horton-Tucker definitely showed his defensive improvements on several plays, both on and off the ball. He deflected passes, jumped passing lanes and had strong contests. The only downfall was his 1-of-5 clip from deep. He drilled his first but couldn’t connect with the others.

Still, he deserved an A for his debut without increased training in practice leading up to this moment.

Carmelo Anthony: B-plus

Anthony got the starting nod and the Doug McDermott assignment at power forward. He bounced back and scored 15 points (5-of-7 FG, 2-of-3 3P) and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes. He hit mid-range jumpers in the first half and drilled a big three late in the game to keep the Spurs away.

Anthony Davis: A-plus

Davis needed to have a monstrous game with Drew Eubanks as his matchup. Davis delivered with 34 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 40 minutes. He also made 2-of-3 from deep. Davis earns the title of player of the game for his outing.

His momentum slowed in the third quarter after a 27-point first half because of San Antonio’s adjustments, but he came up clutch to end the game.

Wayne Ellington: A

Wayne Ellington had his best game of the season. He played 30 minutes off the bench and chipped in 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Every time he released the ball, it felt like it would go in. Ellington also had a great game on defense by forcing turnovers with his on-ball intensity and not getting blown by by San Antonio’s shifty guards.

Malik Monk: A

Malik Monk made several big and tough shots all throughout this one, especially in the second half. The 23-year-old guard dropped 16 points (6-of-10 FG, 2-of-4 3P) and four assists in 27 minutes. He made some nice passes to Dwight Howard for good looks, too, and continues to thrive as a secondary creator.

Rajon Rondo: B-minus

Rajon Rondo had a solid game facilitating off the bench with seven assists in 20 minutes. He also added a block. Rondo had moments where he could’ve been more aggressive and attacked the rim, but he settled for passes instead. Still, Rondo had a solid shift in his role.