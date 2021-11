The HP Chromebook x2 11 is another strong option in the relatively nascent category of Chrome detachable two-in-ones. There are plenty of convertible models, where the screen flips around to the back of the keyboard so you can use it as a tablet. But Chrome tablets with removable keyboards are still a rarity. That certainly helps the Chromebook x2 11 stand out, but it also deserves attention for its premium design and features. It offers long battery life and performance that rises (slightly) above the competition. The main downside is that it's expensive on its own. But in the short time it's been around, both HP and Best Buy have offered significant discounts, so if you're interested make sure to wait for one of those deals.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO