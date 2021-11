There’s no real Cinderella story when it comes to the Homer Junior High School varsity baseball team in the state playoffs. Under longtime head coach Joel Button, the Lockport team has been no stranger to the later rounds of the annual Illinois Elementary School Association state tournament, after all, having won a pair of titles, as well as notching multiple second-, third- and fourth-place finishes over the last couple of decades. But a history of great teams is no guarantee of future success, which is why Button doesn’t take this year’s IESA Class 3A championship for granted.

LOCKPORT, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO