There’s a cartoon joke doing the rounds online that goes thus: “How many Boris Johnson fans does it take to change a lightbulb? None. He’ll just tell them he’s changed it and then sit around in the dark applauding.”He has now been prime minister for two and a half years, half a full term, and there exists no sign that this plan, if it can be called that, of government by saying and not by doing, is going to abate.The Integrated Rail Plan is out. It is, as far as Johnson is concerned, the “biggest ever public investment in...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO