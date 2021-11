A South Carolina business magnate and University of South Carolina donor has resigned from the school’s presidential search committee in protest, The State has learned. Lou Kennedy, the owner of Nephron Pharmaceuticals, sent a resignation letter to board Chair Dorn Smith. “When you said, during Thursday’s meeting, that my invitation to be part of the search process was a ‘courtesy,’ I felt as though it diminished the priorities I brought to the table. As far as I am concerned, this is unacceptable.”

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO