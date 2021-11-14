Northwest football earns No. 3 seed in Super Region 3, will face Central Washington

Northwest Missouri State senior running back Al McKeller runs the ball versus Emporia State Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. Photos by Zach Pixler | Special to News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State football will be the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3.

The NCAA unveiled the 28-team field Sunday night and have the Bearcats (9-1) matched up with Central Washington (8-2) of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Wildcats went 4-0 in the GNAC, defeating Western Oregon and Simon Frasier twice.

No. 1 Ferris State (10-0) claimed the top seed in the region to earn a bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Grand Valley State (9-1) and Lindenwood (9-2).

Harding (10-1) will host the MIAA's Washburn (9-2) with the winner advancing to meet Northwest or Central Washington.

MIAA runner-up Nebraska-Kearney also earned a bid in Super Region 4 and will face No. 3 West Colorado.

Northwest's first-round matchup will take place at noon Saturday at Bearcat Arena.

1:25

Updated Nov 14, 2021

2:11

Updated Nov 14, 2021

1:45