Northwest football earns No. 3 seed in Super Region 3, will face Central Washington
Northwest Missouri State football will be the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3.
The NCAA unveiled the 28-team field Sunday night and have the Bearcats (9-1) matched up with Central Washington (8-2) of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Wildcats went 4-0 in the GNAC, defeating Western Oregon and Simon Frasier twice.
No. 1 Ferris State (10-0) claimed the top seed in the region to earn a bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Grand Valley State (9-1) and Lindenwood (9-2).
Harding (10-1) will host the MIAA's Washburn (9-2) with the winner advancing to meet Northwest or Central Washington.
MIAA runner-up Nebraska-Kearney also earned a bid in Super Region 4 and will face No. 3 West Colorado.
Northwest's first-round matchup will take place at noon Saturday at Bearcat Arena.
- Updated Nov 14, 2021
- Updated Nov 14, 2021
