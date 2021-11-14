ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Northwest football earns No. 3 seed in Super Region 3, will face Central Washington

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 6 days ago
Northwest Missouri State senior running back Al McKeller runs the ball versus Emporia State Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. Photos by Zach Pixler | Special to News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State football will be the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Super Region 3.

The NCAA unveiled the 28-team field Sunday night and have the Bearcats (9-1) matched up with Central Washington (8-2) of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Wildcats went 4-0 in the GNAC, defeating Western Oregon and Simon Frasier twice.

No. 1 Ferris State (10-0) claimed the top seed in the region to earn a bye and will face the winner of No. 4 Grand Valley State (9-1) and Lindenwood (9-2).

Harding (10-1) will host the MIAA's Washburn (9-2) with the winner advancing to meet Northwest or Central Washington.

MIAA runner-up Nebraska-Kearney also earned a bid in Super Region 4 and will face No. 3 West Colorado.

Northwest's first-round matchup will take place at noon Saturday at Bearcat Arena.

  • Updated Nov 14, 2021

  • Updated Nov 14, 2021

