Jared Goff has had a rough go through eight games this season, but with two formidable defenses coming up it’s worth wondering how long it’ll be before he’s replaced. The Detroit Lions knew what they were getting when they acquired Jared Goff, despite general manager Brad Holmes offering the platitude he didn’t see the former No. 1 overall pick as a stopgap. Goff won’t be the starting quarterback a day longer than he has to be, and with David Blough and a returning to health Tim Boyle behind him it’s necessary he remains the starter.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO