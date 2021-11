Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "It's great to be back at Lambeau. It's felt like a long time since we've been back here. Definitely appreciate the fan support. It's so important to be able to win games in different fashions in this league. I thought our defense really carried the night. We definitely did some good things on special teams and on offense, but anytime you hold an opponent to zero points, especially one led by a quarterback of that caliber, I think that's a pretty good night. I was really proud of the effort, the execution, and I know we have another tough game next week against an NFC North opponent in Minnesota, so we will flip the script shortly and move on to the Vikings."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO