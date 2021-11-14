ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Bundle Microsoft Store Restock Incoming – US, UK & CA

By Cristian M. Aguilar
gamingintel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBagging a limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle has proven difficult. However, the best opportunity may be right around the corner. A Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock is imminent at the Microsoft Store. This is without doubt one of the most difficult consoles to find. Collectors...

gamingintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

PlayStation 5 store restock list and updates

Even though the PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, it’s still difficult to buy one. our guide is designed to make getting a PlayStation 5 easier. In this PS5 restock and tracking guide, we’ll share links to every retailer we can find that carries the PS5 and explain how to find Twitter accounts that post up-to-date restock links as they become available. This guide will also share some best practices — the things that worked for us — for tracking PS5 stock. We’ll also give you weekly updates on when each retailer last announced a drop for the system.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Could the Microsoft Store restock consoles in the UK next?

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X is now one year old. Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records left and right, but despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both in-store and online.Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Inventory Updates Ahead Of Black Friday

If you're looking to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S this holiday season, you have your work cut out for you. However, we are here to give you the best chance you can possibly have, whether it's for you or a loved one. Ever since launching roughly a year ago, both the Series X and Series S have been quite difficult to find. Retailers don't have them readily available on shelves and online restocks tend to sell out in minutes. It probably won't get much easier to buy a Series X or Series S in the coming months due to increased demand during the holiday season. That said, it's not uncommon to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store. Last week alone we saw two separate restocks at Walmart (following three the previous week), all of which were announced ahead of time. Still, the restocks sold out extremely fast. As we start the week, we've seen multiple restocks on the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X, which launched this alongside Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock: Where to get a console this week

GameStop has announced it will have consoles available at some point today, but only through the Xbox All Access program. This restock is sold out, and we're not expecting more today. Best Buy and Walmart started the week off strong with back-to-back Xbox restocks, and it's unlikely these will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#On E#Uk#The Microsoft Store#Microsoft Store Halo#Microsoft Store Us#E T#Gmt#Microsoft Store Canada#Haloinfinitegi
windowscentral.com

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge preorders to return in imminent UK restock

Your second chance to secure this gaming mini fridge. UK video game retailer GAME has outlined plans to reopen Xbox Series X Mini Fridge preorders, providing a second opportunity to buy ahead of its slated December release. It's the latest opportunity to snag the device since preorders first opened on Oct. 19, where initial stock sold out within seconds of going live.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Walmart Allegedly Canceling Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Orders

It could be bad news for those fans who secured a Halo Infinite Xbox Series X from Walmart, as the giant retailer appears to be canceling orders. Right now, we’re less than 2 weeks until the launch of the Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X. Since its announcement, the exclusive hardware has been increasingly hard to get hold of.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Series X restock: Tracking console availability at Walmart, Target, GameStop and more

While it's been easier to find an Xbox restock this week compared to last week, there have been a lot of extra rules. Best Buy and Walmart limited access to the first Xbox restock of the week, making it so you could only buy the console if you paid for either of the subscription programs the companies offer. Later in the week an Xbox restock at GameStop was limited to the All Access program, meaning you have to also pay for a Game Pass Ultimate subscription for two years. It's been difficult to just buy an Xbox and nothing else this week, which may be a sign of things to come as we enter the holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restocks Come With Big Surprises

Today, Best Buy released a new PS5 restock while GameStop released more Xbox Series X stock, and both sets of next-gen console restocks came with surprises. The first of the two was GameStop's Xbox Series X restock, which was supposed to be Xbox All-Access only, except it wasn't. The restock was glitched and this requirement didn't come through allowing any and all to get in on this limited stock.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
epicstream.com

Halo Infinite Release Date COUNTDOWN for PC and Xbox

Does it feel like the wait for Halo Infinite is never-ending?. If it feels like a long time since there was a new Halo game, then you'd be right. It's been six long, cold years since Halo 5 was released. But now we wait for the Halo Infinite release date to finally arrive. And it's getting closer. We've put together this piece to give you all the key information: the all-important Halo Infinite release date, the key information you need to know about the game, and a countdown timer, so you'll know exactly how long you have to wait for launch. There's plenty to cover, so let's crack on.
VIDEO GAMES
techaeris.com

Xbox and Samsung announce the Grappleshop partnering with Halo Infinite

Xbox and Samsung are teaming up to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Halo Infinite with the new Samsung Grappleshop experience featuring the Samsung Neo QLED TV. Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs make the Xbox experience even better. Check out our reviews of the ON90A and the QN800A. Estimated reading time:...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Teased in Christmas 2021 Argos Catalogue

The Argos Christmas catalogue has teased a potentially huge PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for the holiday period!. The demand for next-gen consoles is way higher than the small supply at the moment. The PS5 and Xbox Series X sell out almost immediately with every restock. Despite the news...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft reveals a limited-edition Xbox Series X with laser-cut Gucci branding

Gucci and Microsoft have collaborated on a limited-edition Xbox Series X console. The device celebrates the 100th anniversary of Gucci and the 20th anniversary of Microsoft. Microsoft has teamed up with fashion house Gucci on a limited edition Xbox Series X which will be released next week. This is the first collaboration between these two brands, marking Gucci’s centennial and Xbox’s 20th birthday.
BUSINESS
gamingintel.com

Walmart PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock Confirmed for November 22

Getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X console might soon be a reality for many Walmart customers as the retailer announced an upcoming November restock. Walmart’s restocks have been under fire lately. The retailer had almost continuous console drops at the beginning of this month. Unfortunately, all of these Walmart...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Xbox Series X By Gucci Will Set Consumers Back By $10K In Limited 100ct Bundle

The collaboration everyone was thinking about, Xbox Series X and Gucci, has now become a reality with a limited edition run of consoles. While the Xbox Series X still remains in high demand due to the scarcity of the console, Gucci has partnered up to deliver a limited edition console bundle worth a staggering sum.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Microsoft and Gucci Team Up For An Xbox Series X No One Asked For

Sometimes when gaming companies team up and collaborate with game developers for special versions of gaming hardware, it makes sense. For example, an eSports team working with a gaming accessories brand to create peripherals with their branding on it, or developers teaming up with console makers to release a special version of a console for an upcoming game.
BUSINESS
gamingintel.com

Huge Queues Outside Best Buy For Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Retsock – November 15

The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock has proved to be so popular that there are huge queues outside Best Buy stores across the country!. Next-gen consoles have been extremely hard to buy in the year since they were released. However, the scarcity of a standard Series X is nothing in comparison to how difficult it is to get the limited edition Halo Infinite console.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy