AP Top Stories November 14 P

“I never stay long in one place,” writes Teju Cole in Black Paper. “I have known half a dozen cities as home.” Cole’s writing, too, often deals with ideas of transience, restlessness and not belonging. Open City, his debut novel from 2011, tracks the meandering thoughts of a young Nigerian immigrant, Julius, who walks the streets of Manhattan as if in a waking dream. It was followed by Every Day Is for the Thief, in which a young man returns to his native Nigeria and finds himself adrift in a country that is all too familiar, but whose shortcomings have been amplified by his absence. In each story, constant movement, whether aimless or purposeful, generates a spiral of associative thoughts that evoke the restlessness and the constant self-reflection synonymous with exile.

