United Nations

AP Top Stories November 14 P

Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Here are the top stories for Sunday, November 14th: Nations compromise on coal to strike...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Times-Herald

The AP Interview: Ex-Interpol wife sheds anonymity

In China, Grace Meng enjoyed the privileges of being married to a top police official. Now, he's jailed in China's and she lives in France under police protection. In The AP Interview, she sheds her anonymity to tell her story.
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station's core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration's legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. "We are deeply troubled by your administration's dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Times-Herald

Colourful aerobatics as Dubai Air Show nears end

One day before the end of UAE's Dubai Air Show, spectators gathered to watch aerobatic stunts in the sky by Emirati and international teams.
Times-Herald

London switches on its Christmas lights

For the first time, London has switched on the Christmas lights of 20 streets at the same time.
Times-Herald

Rainey Jr: 'Safety is the No. 1 thing' on any set

Michael Rainey Jr., Joe Sikora, and others attend "Power Book II: Ghost" where they discuss the importance of gun safety on set. (Nov. 18)
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
WHIO Dayton

Officials: Sudan's military agrees to reinstate ousted PM

CAIRO — (AP) — A deal was reached between Sudan's military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, military and government officials said Sunday. The officials also said that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will...
The Guardian

Black Paper by Teju Cole review – how do we defy these dark times?

“I never stay long in one place,” writes Teju Cole in Black Paper. “I have known half a dozen cities as home.” Cole’s writing, too, often deals with ideas of transience, restlessness and not belonging. Open City, his debut novel from 2011, tracks the meandering thoughts of a young Nigerian immigrant, Julius, who walks the streets of Manhattan as if in a waking dream. It was followed by Every Day Is for the Thief, in which a young man returns to his native Nigeria and finds himself adrift in a country that is all too familiar, but whose shortcomings have been amplified by his absence. In each story, constant movement, whether aimless or purposeful, generates a spiral of associative thoughts that evoke the restlessness and the constant self-reflection synonymous with exile.
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories November 12 A

Here's the latest for Friday November 12th: Coronavirus rates rising in Western Europe; COVID-19 patients filling up hospitals in Mountain West; 9th person dies from Astroworld concert injuries; Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski running for reelection.
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories November 8 A

Here's the latest for Monday November 8th: US lifting major COVID-19 travel restrictions; Houston concert disaster investigated; Benton Harbor, Michigan water reportedly to be tested; Nicaragua counting votes.
uticaphoenix.net

AP Top Stories November 9

Here's the latest for Tuesday November 9th: Biden making case for infrastructure deal; Vaccine mandate protest in Los Angeles; Houston police and fire departments investigate music festival deaths; SpaceX capsule with four astronauts returns to earth. AP.
