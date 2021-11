Can we blame this on the time change? Whatever the reason, the Dallas Cowboys just never woke up, seemingly out of sync all day in losing to the Denver Broncos, 30-16. The Cowboys' 100th regular-season game in AT&T Stadium's history certainly didn't go as planned as time and time again Denver thrashed through the Dallas defense for big gains. The Broncos had 18 plays of at least 10 yards, of which six went for 20 or more with two for over 40-plus.

