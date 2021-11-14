ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jake's Takes | Colts Avoid Disaster in Win Over Jaguars

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 6 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves victorious on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 23-17.

It was another instance where the Colts won yet it hardly feels like a victory after the game. They once led by 17 points but in the fourth quarter let the lead get as close as three points as the Jaguars had a stretch of amassing 11 unanswered points over much of the second half.

However, at the end of the day, the Colts did win and finally pull themselves back to .500 with a record of 5-5. Here are some of my main observations from the Colts' victory. I'll be nice and put the positives first.

—Defense came up big when needed. While the Jaguars did mount a bit of a comeback, they only scored 17 points on the day and turned out 331 yards of offense. The Colts forced the Jaguars to go three-and-out seven times, held No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence's offense to 152 net passing yards, and 5-of-15 on third down (33.3%). The Colts also put consistent pressure on Lawrence, sacking him three times and hitting him eight, as well as taking the ball away once late to seal the game. It wasn't the Colts' best day defending the ground game, as Jacksonville's 179 yards were the second-most the Colts have allowed this season.

—Kwity Paye stacking outstanding performances. The Colts' first-round pick finally got his first career sack on Sunday, but he's been putting loads of pressure on opposing quarterbacks for a few weeks now. Whether it's been pressuring or hitting quarterbacks himself or forcing their trajectory into a teammate's path, Paye has really come on strong recently. Midway through his rookie season, the timing is right for this rookie pass rusher. A cherry on top of Sunday's game was the Colts' next pick after Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, also notching his first sack and forcing the game-saving fumble.

—Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers, Rock Ya-Sin: studs. Whether it's the personnel or the scheme, the play of the Colts secondary has been lousy at times recently. However, it was lock-tight on Sunday. Particularly with starters Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers, and Rock Ya-Sin, they held tight to their assignments and rarely let plays get by them. Moore and Rodgers harassed Lawrence's passes with breakups and made things tough for Jacksonville on third downs particularly.

Another second-half roller coaster. As lifeless as Jacksonville's offense was in the first half, that's what the Colts' unit looked like for much of the second half. They held a 20-9 lead going into halftime and were then outscored 8-3 in the second half. The Colts went three-and-out five times, including twice in the second half. Per Josh Wilson, at the start of the fourth quarter, "On the seven drives since their last TD, the Colts have gained 111 yards on 29 plays (3.8 avg.). Scored three points and punted six times." Something I couldn't help but notice was the number of plays the Colts ran that went right into gangs of Jaguars defenders. Were those things not spotted before the snap? Consistently allowing unblocked pass rushers, running into loaded fronts, and throwing screen passes right into a defender's wake isn't exactly a recipe for success. It took a sack-fumble while nursing a six-point lead with 50 seconds remaining in the game to ice it.

—Pass protection: not great! The stat sheet will show Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was only sacked once, but he was under duress all day. As mentioned, there were frequently free rushers allowed to bear down on him, and the offensive line had plenty of instances where they were beaten like a drum. There were particularly many leaks from the left side, including some from All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson (who was hampered by an ankle) and quite a few from left tackle Eric Fisher. Wentz had a pretty forgettable day outside the fault of the protection, but it wasn't a banner day for his linemen either.

—Wentz's reckless play is in his DNA. While Wentz has certainly rebounded from the awful 2020 season he had with the Philadelphia Eagles, he gets plenty of grief for the mistakes he makes now with the Colts. To make my current evaluation of him clear, I believe the Colts can be successful with him as their quarterback, and while Wentz makes some special plays, that same gene is also going to lead to some egregious errors. That was on display Sunday, although the plays didn't carry as much consequence as we've seen before. On a 3rd-and-3 from the Colts' own 18-yard line, Wentz threw the ball to running back Jonathan Taylor with his left hand while being brought down by a defender. On the surface, it's a risky play, but cool that he can pull it off at the same time. The big issue is that it elicited shades of a huge, boneheaded play that he recently made against the Tennessee Titans that helped cost the Colts the game. It was nearly the same play, just with a different outcome and not backed up quite as much. With a play that went so comically bad before, you'd think Wentz may never attempt it again, let alone a mere two weeks later in a similar area of the field. As special as Wentz can sometimes be, the Colt will have to live with the mistakes that come from that same mentality.

What were your biggest takeaways from Sunday? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts continued preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday as they hit the field for another day of practice. Four Colts players had their practice status upgraded from the day prior while two new players popped up on the report for the first time this week. Here is...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. 49ers | Week 7 | Snap Counts

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers duked it out in the pouring rain on Sunday night, the Colts prevailing in a sloppy affair, 30-18. It moved them to one game below .500 on the season at 3-4 before they face a pivotal AFC South matchup at home against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Snap Counts

64 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RT Braden Smith. 56 (88%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr. DNP/Inactive — QB Sam Ehlinger, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan, OT Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries. Sunday was the largest percentage of snaps that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Trevor Lawrence
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Titans | Week 8 | Snap Counts

80 (100%) — QB Carson Wentz, LT Eric Fisher, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RT Braden Smith. 77 (96%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr. DNP/Inactive — QB Brett Hundley, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan, OT Julién Davenport, OL Will Fries. Reed got the start at right guard, unseating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Jaguars#Titans#Eagles#American Football#Rock Ya Sin
HorseshoeHuddle

WATCH: Nyheim Hines Scores On Long Run vs. Jets

It didn't take long for the Indianapolis Colts to get on the scoreboard on Thursday night against the New York Jets as running back Nyheim Hines scored on a 34-yard run on their first drive of the game. The play came on 1st-and-10 for the Colts from New York's 34-yard...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

WATCH: Darius Leonard Punches Ball Out vs. 49ers

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard may not be at full strength as he nurses an ankle injury, but his eye for the football is as strong as ever. On Sunday night at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers, Leonard came up with yet another forced fumble. With the 49ers...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Insider: 23 things to watch as Colts host Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS—For the second time this season, a Colts team that got off to an ugly 0-3 start has an opportunity to claw its way back to .500 against an AFC opponent. On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars do not look as dangerous as the Tennessee Titans. But the Colts are well...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Titans Showdown

As we approach the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, we’re already upon the most important game in the fight for the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts (3-4), winners of three of their last four games, host the division-leading Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Titans come into this matchup red-hot, winning their last two matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts 23, Jaguars 17: Instant analysis of Indy's Week 10 divisional win

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) survived the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) with a 23-17 win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. After getting out to a big lead in the first quarter, the Colts allowed the Jaguars to chip their way back into the game throughout the second half. They got a huge, clutch play from rookie Dayo Odeyingbo to seal the win, but it was shaky toward the end.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Jets | Week 9 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts turned in arguably their most fun performance of the season on Thursday night when they shellacked the New York Jets at home, 45-30. It had much of what you're looking for in a Colts game; an explosive night from the run game, productivity from Carson Wentz and the passing game, and some exciting plays on defense (although that unit was plenty inconsistent on Thursday).
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Fantasy Week 7: Who Starts vs. 49ers?

The Indianapolis Colts are back in the national spotlight in Week 7 as they travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. This week is the first bye-mageddon for fantasy football players with six teams taking their break, so navigating the waters is important this week.
NFL
chatsports.com

10 quick thoughts on Carson Wentz, Kwity Paye and more from the Colts' win over the Jaguars

Ten thoughts on the Colts' 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:. 1. It's not hard to see why the Colts are good at beating bad teams and less of a threat against good teams. They have such a floor with Jonathan Taylor (21 carries, 116 yards) so they can win lower-scoring games when their passing game doesn't have it. The Colts' didn't today, but the Jaguars had less. One team had Taylor, one team did not.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
320
Followers
811
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy