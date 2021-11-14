ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The promised land awaits for England at the World Cup - the Three Lions have cruised through qualification with ease but improvement is needed to conquer the world at Qatar in 2022

By Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor Coady did his best to be calm and strike the right tone, but, as a picture was painted for him, he began...

