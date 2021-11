The Covid-19 booster vaccination programme is to be extended to include healthy people aged 40 to 49 as the government seeks to better protect the UK population against a feared winter surge in cases and hospitalisations.As the situation on the continent worsens – with many nations reimposing restrictions amid rising infections and deaths – the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose.It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech...

