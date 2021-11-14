Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 100, Atlanta Hawks 120 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
😤😤 pic.twitter.com/fA31GCfkfR – 11:41 PM
Your typical MVPG start to 4th:
– 2 FTs
– Rebound after Caruso miss
– Assist to Mann 3
– Middy through contact – 11:29 PM
Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will miss about eight weeks due to a right wrist injury.
➡️ https://t.co/Yev7HeBphL pic.twitter.com/E8V5ajuEL3 – 10:46 PM
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Trae Young has 17 40-point games in his career, tied with Kevin Durant and LeBron James for 3rd-most by a player in his first four seasons since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger.
Only Michael Jordan (62) and Shaquille O’Neal (21) had more. – 10:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Got to play through it 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/mpu2wLATJ6 – 10:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter will undergo wrist surgery tomorrow and will miss approximately 8 weeks.
Hunter was still getting back into the swing of things after knee surgery in June, but the Hawks will miss his presence on both ends of the floor:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 10:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
This might be the play De’Andre Hunter hurt his wrist. He reaches for it at the end here. I just watched each of his possessions against GSW and it’s the only time he reaches for the wrist. pic.twitter.com/QYpEolmvby – 10:23 PM
Brutal for De’Andre Hunter to be out for 8 weeks. Each time he’s had some momentum, he’s gotten bit by the injury bug. Good news for Atlanta is that they have lots of wing depth. Hunter was a big part of their small-ball lineups though, that’s a big loss for the Hawks. – 10:21 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Oh, man: tough news on De’Andre Hunter: pic.twitter.com/zbx4DbHhEy – 10:08 PM
The Hawks say DeAndre Hunter will miss the next eight weeks with a wrist injury he suffered against the Warriors Nov. 8. He will have surgery in Los Angeles tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/0Rk8HuSrG0 – 10:06 PM
Hawks say De’Andre Hunter had an MRI that revealed his wrist injury has a tendon issue that will require surgery. – 10:06 PM
The Hawks say De’Andre Hunter suffered a right wrist injury at Golden State that, after an MRI, will require surgery. Hunter is out at least eight weeks.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter’s MRI on his right wrist revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery.
He’s expected to return in approximately eight weeks, per the Hawks. – 10:06 PM
Hawks say forward De’Andre Hunter suffered a right wrist injury during the Hawks’ game at Golden State on Nov. 8. An MRI taken yesterday revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery taking place tomorrow in Los Angeles. He is expected to return in approximately eight weeks. – 10:06 PM
Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter is expected to miss eight weeks of action due to a tendon injury in his right wrist, the team said. He’ll undergo surgery tomorrow. – 10:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say De’Andre Hunter had an MRI taken yesterday and it revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery. He’ll have surgery tomorrow. He is expected to return in approximately eight weeks. – 10:04 PM
Feels good to be home !!
Soso Def Night ❤️❄️ pic.twitter.com/XSOCSHOu8D – 9:46 PM
“We felt like we were standing and watching some tonight. It takes everybody.”
Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/Yn3zVqBT7X – 9:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young on picking up the pace tonight: “Nate talked to me about not playing the first quarter like the last quarter, and mixing it up… We talked and I thought just pushing the pace would be a lot better for our team. It was great. Everybody was able to run and make plays.” – 9:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“It felt good playing at home. It felt good playing in front of our fans. Haven’t done that for a while… We kind of felt the energy from the crowd.”
— Trae Young on the Hawks playing in their first home game since Nov. 4 and getting the win vs. the Bucks – 9:15 PM
Grayson stays consistent.
18 PTS | 3 REB | 4-7 3PM pic.twitter.com/W96EwvS3oN – 9:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Clint Capela if he’s getting some of his wind back, coming back from his Achilles issues:
Capela said he’s feeling better, and that opens up his rebounding and the way he navigates PnR:
“All of that is really coming back, and it feels good.” – 9:09 PM
Trae Young tallied a season-high 42 points (16-26 FG, 8-13 3FG) and a game-high 10 assists in tonight’s win.
Young’s 42-point, 10-assist double-double marked his eighth 40-point / 10-assist double-double of his career, which is tied for second most since the 2018-19 season. – 9:08 PM
Watch Trae Young score 42, lead Hawks past Bucks to snap six-game losing streak nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/14/wat… – 9:08 PM
A season high 19 points for Jrue tonight:
19 PTS | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/D6kPhkVtWO – 9:03 PM
Giannis made his return tonight:
26 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/RjmIxvgCdu – 8:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“Another big night from Ice. We always love to see that. That always helps.”
— John Collins on Trae Young❄️ – 8:50 PM
Bones Hyland a couple games ago: “Once the shots starts to fall, it’s going to be scary.”
He’s already 3-4 from 3-point range tonight. Went 2-5 from distance vs. Atlanta. – 8:47 PM
Trae Young went to work in the Hawks win over the Bucks 😤 pic.twitter.com/1HejZKuheX – 8:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on Trae Young: “It was good to see that ball go in for us, and he came out very aggressive. He felt a rhythm, and just stayed with it.”
McMillan says he thought Young established a great tempo for the Hawks tonight. – 8:37 PM
26 point night for Giannis. pic.twitter.com/cqbWB0iwQP – 8:36 PM
wheels up to ATL 🛫 pic.twitter.com/xnbVGcX6as – 8:32 PM
Players with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, 8+ threes in NBA history:
James Harden (3x)
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
Trae Young pic.twitter.com/DiwperXh9T – 8:22 PM
Tonight’s win marks the Hawks’ 11th straight regular season home win over an Eastern Conference opponent.
Per @EliasSports, the 11-game winning streak is the longest such active streak in the NBA and is tied for Atlanta’s second-longest such streak since 1970-71. – 8:19 PM
Trae monster game:
42 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
16-26 FG
8-13 3P
The Hawks snap their 6-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/AA5tCVmnou – 8:15 PM
That’s a wrap from Atlanta (and a long road trip). #Bucks fall to #Hawks pic.twitter.com/eAFsBr7Xwn – 8:14 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Great game all-around for the Hawks, who beat the Bucks, 120-100, snapping a six-game losing streak.
Hawks move to 5-9.
Trae Young was fantastic: 42 pts (eight 3’s), 10 ast, 8 reb
Capela had some pep in his step: 12 pts, 13 reb
Collins was great: 19 pts, 6 reb – 8:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks snap their six-game losing streak and beat the Bucks 120-100, they’re now 5-9 on the season.
Young: 42/8/10, 16/26 FG, 8/13 3pt FG
Collins: 19/6, 8/15 FG
Capela: 12/13, 6/10 FG
Up next: vs. Orlando Monday – 8:14 PM
FINAL: Hawks 120, Bucks 100
– Antetokounmpo 26pts/5reb/6ast
– Holiday 19pts/8ast
– Allen 18pts/3reb – 8:14 PM
And that’s going to be it. Budenholzer emptying the bench.
Hawks up, 118-99, with 1:56 left. – 8:09 PM
Five fouls for Giannis Antetokounmpo now with 2:36 to go in the game, #Hawks up 116-99. – 8:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has 40 points.
Just an excellent game from him tonight. – 8:07 PM
Trae Young has the full offensive arsenal on display tonight in Atlanta
Don’t worry about the Hawks slow start – they should be fine well before the Playoffs start pic.twitter.com/tk5SSGrdsn – 8:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
This is the best game of the season for Trae Young. Doing everything tonight. – 8:04 PM
A floater off the glass gives Trae Young 38pts/8reb/8ast on the night and the Hawks now lead, 111-95, with 4:17 left. – 8:03 PM
Trae Young has 38, 8 and 8. – 8:02 PM
Hard to think of a better Clint Capela game this season than this one. – 8:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has tied a career-high with 8 made 3’s tonight.
He’s got 36 points, shooting 8-13 from 3, with 8 assists and 8 rebounds. – 7:59 PM
You should know better than to leave Grayson wide open. pic.twitter.com/tXn1sx4vYv – 7:59 PM
The #Bucks got the #Hawks lead down to 10…it’s 104-92 now and Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the game. – 7:57 PM
Pat Connaughton has passed Todd Day (cc: @JRRadcliffe) for 17th on the #Bucks All-Time three pointers list (256). – 7:54 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo begins the fourth quarter on the bench (four fouls) – the #Bucks will have to cut into the deficit without him for a bit here… – 7:48 PM
It’s probably the most frustrated Giannis has looked all season tonight. Foul trouble, battling with both Collins and Capela, teammates struggling to pay off good looks with poor shooting. Tough night all round but he just keeps pushing. – 7:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will take a 12-point lead on the Bucks into the fourth quarter.
Trae Young leads all scorers with 31 points, plus 8 rebounds and 7 assists.
Clint Capela has a double-double with 12 points (6-10 FG) and 10 rebounds, plus 2 assists and 2 steals. – 7:46 PM
4th quarter loading … pic.twitter.com/u8ez7DLI9J – 7:46 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 89-77 at the end of the third quarter.
Young: 31/8/7, 11/19 FG, 7/11 3pt FG
Collins/Capela: 12 each – 7:45 PM
Two offensive fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo this quarter (four total) and the #Bucks trail 89-77 in the closing seconds of the third. Atlanta has been able to prevent any real rally thus far. – 7:44 PM
And there is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fourth foul on his second offensive foul of the second half. – 7:44 PM
That’s a ridiculous kick to the corner by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Put it through a couple arms and hit Nwora right in the shot pocket for the corner 3.
Hawks still lead, 88-77, though. – 7:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish back out on the floor for the Hawks.
Hawks going with John Collins + bench unit of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Reddish and Gallo. – 7:42 PM
In his 77th career game as a Hawk, Clint Capela has pulled down 10 rebounds for the 67th time. – 7:39 PM
Michael Malone pregame said Aaron Gordon’s game vs. Atlanta was the “most complete” game he’s played with the Nuggets and the most complete game that Malone has ever seen him play: “In my opinion he’s one of the better defenders in the NBA.” – 7:35 PM
During their six-game losing streak, the #Hawks didn’t top 100 points in three of the games. Their offense has come back thus far in this one, as they have been able to answer any small push the #Bucks have made. – 7:29 PM
Ball gets pushed/kicked/shot around for a bit and the #Hawks get four points of it. They respond with a 6-0 run of their own to back up a dozen. – 7:28 PM
Jrue with the vision. 👀
Bobby with the finish!! pic.twitter.com/5gFQOAZKA3 – 7:25 PM
Hawks’ 14-point halftime lead is now 6 after the first 150 seconds of the 2nd half.
Grayson Allen has done a lot of work for Milwaukee on offense. – 7:25 PM
Quick 8-0 run from the Bucks to start the second half and they are right back in this one.
Hawks up, 58-52, with 9:30 left in the third quarter. – 7:24 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bucks start the third quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the Hawks’ lead to six points. – 7:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks have yet to score in the third quarter. Bucks have cut the lead to 6. – 7:24 PM
Down 18 at a couple points in the second quarter, #Bucks cut it to 58-52 out of the half. – 7:24 PM
Cam Reddish is available to return. – 7:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish is available to return to the game. – 7:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say Cam Reddish is available to return – 7:14 PM
Work to do in the second half. pic.twitter.com/8hYtFrzJrz – 7:07 PM
Trae Young shot 7-10 (.700 3FG%) from deep in tonight’s first half, marking a career high for made three-pointers in a half.
Young’s seven made three-pointers are also the most made triples in a first half in the NBA this season. – 7:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 58, Bucks 44
Trae Young is on fire with 27 points, going 7-10 from 3 (also has 6 rebounds and four assists) 🔥
Hawks average 31.5 3-point attempts per game (27th in league) but went 11-22 in that first half. – 7:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 58-44 over the Bucks at halftime. Trae was absurdly hot shooting 9/14 from the floor, 7/10 from 3. He’s already got 27/6/4.
Bucks shooting under 40 percent from the floor and under 30 percent from 3 – 7:05 PM
Jrue Holiday has yet another shot rattle around and in and out of the rim. #Bucks head into the half trailing the #Hawks 58-44. – 7:05 PM
Half: Hawks 58, Bucks 44 – 7:05 PM
Bobby Portis is doing his best Markieff Morris interpretation. – 7:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae has 23 tonight. Second highest scorer for the Hawks has 6 points.
Hawks up 16 over the Bucks – 6:59 PM
Also, Trae Young is preposterously hot right now. – 6:58 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say Cam Reddish is questionable to return with a lower leg contusion. – 6:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (lower right leg contusion) is questionable to return to the game. – 6:58 PM
Cam Reddish (lower right leg contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 6:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is now 6-for-8 from 3-point range.
He’s got 20 points in 13 minutes.
3’s by Kevin Huerter and Young put the Hawks up 15 vs. the Bucks, 49-34, 3:58 2Q.
Hawks shooting 10-17 from 3 (58.8%). – 6:57 PM
#Bucks can’t take advantage of a couple of back-to-back Trae Young turnovers, then the #Hawks hit a couple threes — they lead by a dozen again with 3:58 to go in the half. – 6:56 PM
Hawks are targeting Bobby Portis on switches, which the Celtics did as well to end Friday’s game, and it is working.
Trae Young just got a stepback triple. Hawks up, 49-34, with 3:58 left in the first half. – 6:56 PM
Hawks are winning the game at the three-point line.
Hawks have made 10 of 17.
Bucks have made 5 of 20. – 6:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 15 after a Trae 3. Hawks shooting 10/17 from 3, Bucks shooting 5/20. – 6:55 PM
Portis, who already set a questionable screen that sent Reddish out of the game, just pulled Collins’ shoulder from behind to stop a dunk and took him down. – 6:51 PM
Much respect to the modern Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) #Bucks jersey in the stands tonight. Haven’t seen that one. – 6:51 PM
Atlanta went up a dozen – but now Milwaukee has rattled off five straight to pull to 41-34. – 6:50 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish headed to the locker room just now. He was favoring his leg after falling down on defense – 6:47 PM
The #Bucks caught up to Trae Young in made threes (five) but the #Hawks lead 41-29.
Atlanta has doubled up Milwaukee on the boards (20-10) and lead in bench points (14-3). – 6:44 PM
Hawks up, 41-29, with 7:45 left in the second quarter.
Bucks have taken just three shots at the rim thus far. And they’re 5-of-17 from the 3-point line. – 6:44 PM
Grayson Allen has not been afraid of challenging shots at the rim. Might have been better to make a business decision on that one. Capela with the one-hand hammer. – 6:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Different rotation stuff happening tonight, as Trae Young subbed out at the 5:52 mark (Delon Wright came in) of 1Q, then came back in at the 3:37 mark (Wright out) with the bench lineup.
To start the 2Q, it’s Capela + bench lineup of Wright, Williams, Reddish and Gallo. – 6:40 PM
Hawks’ shooting percentage of the rim, non-Collins division, remains poor. – 6:39 PM
After 1 in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/bF6EnWTvFG – 6:37 PM
Trae Young buried five three-pointers in tonight’s first quarter (5-6 3FG).
Young’s five triples marks a career high for made three-pointers in a single quarter. – 6:37 PM
After one quarter, the Hawks lead, 32-24. Antetokounmpo and Allen each have six points a piece. Trae Young with 15 for Atlanta.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 133.3
DefRtg: 96.0
Net Rtg: -37.3
ORB%: 0.0%
DRB%: 58.3% – 6:36 PM
#Hawks lead the #Bucks 32-24 after one – Trae Young has five, three-pointers. Milwaukee is 4-for-12. – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks only attempted four midrange shots in the first quarter!!!!!!!!!!!!! – 6:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks certainly looked happy to be home in that first quarter.
They lead the Bucks, 32-24, entering the second.
Trae Young: 15 points (5-6 from 3), 3 assists, 3 rebounds – 6:35 PM
With his first triple tonight, Danilo Gallinari has tied Mitch Richmond for 51st on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks shot 7-of-10 from 3 in the first quarter and are up 32-24 over the Bucks.
Young: 15/3/3, 5/6 3pt FG – 6:34 PM
5 threes and counting for Trae Young here in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/PEfCPEX4cA – 6:34 PM
Bucks have really leaned heavily on Grayson Allen in the last week or so offensively. Sets to get him open 3s and running offense through him. Been a mixed bag as far as the results. – 6:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young is now 5-for-6 from 3-point range, with 15 points in his first eight minutes.
Also has three rebounds and three assists. – 6:33 PM
Bucks are just 1-of-6 from the 3-point line and they find themselves in a decent hole. Hawks lead, 22-15, with 2:53 left in the first quarter. – 6:27 PM
The PA announcer says that was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second foul – so one of his earlier ones must have been assigned elsewhere. The live box score says he has three. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #Bucks trail 17-13 – 6:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks had Jalen Johnson try to draw the Bucks’ logo from memory and the result was a pig 🐷😂 pic.twitter.com/Dtd2rn3cOu – 6:21 PM
I feel like fouls get changed all the time, but currently the live box score on site has Giannis Antetokounmpo with two fouls in the early going. #Hawks up 15-9 with 7:26 to go in the first quarter. – 6:17 PM
Jrue Holiday has to shoot that floater. I know he’s struggling to finish right now, but he has to be a threat.
Threw the lob to Antetokounmpo and got a turnover. – 6:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Holy cow, Trae Young is 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the first four minutes – 6:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has opened up 3-for-3 from 3-point range; making them look effortless – 6:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a turnaround hook for the Bucks’ first points. – 6:13 PM
Hawks start with Clint Capela guarding Giannis. – 6:10 PM
It’s time for Bucks basketball!! pic.twitter.com/xMn7Uq6zvB – 6:02 PM
With no De’Andre Hunter and Giannis in town, it seems like there’s a real role for Solomon Hill this early evening. – 5:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight’s game vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kevin Huerter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 5:46 PM
Bobby has reached double figures in scoring in all four games of the current road trip including a season-high 22 points on Friday.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/jDKze0NjV6 – 5:46 PM
Brook Lopez (back soreness) has been w/ the #Bucks this entire trip.
Today, head coach Mike Budenholzer said: “He’s done some things & is definitely on a routine. I would say there has been progress, but I think it continues to be something that is going slowly.” – 5:26 PM
For the 3rd straight game, Allen knocked down five threes on Friday, which ties the Bucks record for consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/MyGZ8HtYmL – 5:26 PM
When asked about Khris Middleton, Mike Budenholzer said that Middleton is not with the team today for personal reasons.
But Budenholzer added, “He’s doing great. He’s in a great place. I would expect him to play on Wednesday, but he can’t be with us today.” – 5:23 PM
Giannis will play tonight in Atlanta.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/t4f7Nd7ZcE – 5:02 PM
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available. – 4:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available for tonight. – 4:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for tonight’s game – 4:54 PM
Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand – 4:53 PM
Mike Budenholzer said he expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to play tonight in Atlanta.
George Hill, on the other hand, will be out. – 4:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play per Coach Budenholzer. – 4:40 PM
Last game of the road trip.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/1aVT0VCaI7 – 4:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
McMillan on what the Hawks need to improve on:
“I think we’ve got to pick it up, our pace. I think we’re playing a little too slow and we need to get out and run. We need to get stops defensively, play with more urgency… We need to bring that intensity right from the start.” – 4:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“We knew the road was going to be tough. We didn’t get a W out there, but it’s really important that we take care of home… We’ve got to play much better basketball. Just being home is not going to get it done.”
— Nate McMillan
Hawks begin a five-game homestand tonight. – 4:24 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter will start in place of De’Andre Hunter tonight – 4:21 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
With De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) out, Kevin Huerter will start, per Nate McMillan. – 4:20 PM
Bobby rocking the Jordan 1 Low Fragments. 👀
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/8stQXDJW1H – 4:06 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Welcome to Atlanta 👋🏾
📸 @nmonroe pic.twitter.com/NLcDxdwlgv – 4:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the #Bucks last game with an ankle sprain, is going through his pregame routine currently at State Farm Arena. There’s no discernible difference in his movements to me. – 3:59 PM
We’ve seen Donte DiVincenzo do some shooting drills while moving around, but the #Bucks guard looks like he’s making more progress as he rehabilitates from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/YYiw1srkZY – 3:34 PM
Donte DiVincenzo doing some full-court work before today’s game in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/PDCT32vfzT – 3:34 PM
With an earlier tip time (5 p.m. CT), the #Bucks did not have a shootaround – but nothing has changed on the afternoon injury report for tonight in Atlanta: Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and George Hill (back soreness) remain probable. – 3:11 PM
“I know I’ve only been in Milwaukee and with the #Bucks a short time but I’m really excited to have this extension here.
“It’s an incredible culture, incredible group of guys here. I’m really happy to be part of this group and extending my time here.” – bit.ly/GraysonJAllen – 2:27 PM
“Ben Simmons has to take a page out of [Giannis Antetokounmpo’s] book.”
Scottie Pippen shares how much he admires the Greek Freak for persevering through adversity.
Our Town Hall with Scottie Pippen is available NOW on the SXM App!
🔊 https://t.co/yMzGDA5kYk pic.twitter.com/qR6u8fP0qv – 2:17 PM
The ultimate hype man!
We had @Jeff Green mic’d up during Friday’s game against the Hawks 🔊 pic.twitter.com/MZi7IrFuUL – 2:15 PM
The Double-Nickel.
On this day in 2009, @tuff__crowd set a Bucks rookie record and dropped 55 points on the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/MzkfcO3ZeM – 2:03 PM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
Grazie Leggenda! 🇮🇹
#GrazieVale pic.twitter.com/VCl1WefX1t – 1:51 PM
Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.
Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM
If you’re planning to double-dip some Wisconsin sports action tonight, EatStreet’s got you covered with hot eats by game time.
https://t.co/CV7l5M1DzT pic.twitter.com/SWvPvdMb1O – 1:03 PM
Four elite defensive sequences from Aaron Gordon vs. Trae Young on Friday:
First, this smothering of Young at the rim, then run-out in transition. pic.twitter.com/xCGq4Ien0g – 12:52 PM
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
📅🐔 #LaSettimanaDelGallo pic.twitter.com/Hn8CbNRvJz – 12:29 PM
Brook gives us the rundown of this year’s City Jersey.
City Jersey Merch drops Monday at https://t.co/wUeu8fz6SA pic.twitter.com/GWXZaHcMFh – 12:13 PM
Comments / 0