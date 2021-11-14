Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-8) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks 100, Atlanta Hawks 120 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Your typical MVPG start to 4th:

– 2 FTs

– Rebound after Caruso miss

– Assist to Mann 3

– Middy through contact – 11:29 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will miss about eight weeks due to a right wrist injury.

➡️ https://t.co/Yev7HeBphL pic.twitter.com/E8V5ajuEL3 – 10:46 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Trae Young has 17 40-point games in his career, tied with Kevin Durant and LeBron James for 3rd-most by a player in his first four seasons since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger.

Only Michael Jordan (62) and Shaquille O’Neal (21) had more. – 10:46 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

De’Andre Hunter will undergo wrist surgery tomorrow and will miss approximately 8 weeks.

Hunter was still getting back into the swing of things after knee surgery in June, but the Hawks will miss his presence on both ends of the floor:

ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 10:36 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

This might be the play De’Andre Hunter hurt his wrist. He reaches for it at the end here. I just watched each of his possessions against GSW and it’s the only time he reaches for the wrist. pic.twitter.com/QYpEolmvby – 10:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brutal for De’Andre Hunter to be out for 8 weeks. Each time he’s had some momentum, he’s gotten bit by the injury bug. Good news for Atlanta is that they have lots of wing depth. Hunter was a big part of their small-ball lineups though, that’s a big loss for the Hawks. – 10:21 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Oh, man: tough news on De’Andre Hunter: pic.twitter.com/zbx4DbHhEy – 10:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Hawks say DeAndre Hunter will miss the next eight weeks with a wrist injury he suffered against the Warriors Nov. 8. He will have surgery in Los Angeles tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/0Rk8HuSrG0 – 10:06 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks say De’Andre Hunter had an MRI that revealed his wrist injury has a tendon issue that will require surgery. – 10:06 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hawks say De’Andre Hunter suffered a right wrist injury at Golden State that, after an MRI, will require surgery. Hunter is out at least eight weeks.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:06 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

De’Andre Hunter’s MRI on his right wrist revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery.

He’s expected to return in approximately eight weeks, per the Hawks. – 10:06 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hawks say forward De’Andre Hunter suffered a right wrist injury during the Hawks’ game at Golden State on Nov. 8. An MRI taken yesterday revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery taking place tomorrow in Los Angeles. He is expected to return in approximately eight weeks. – 10:06 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter is expected to miss eight weeks of action due to a tendon injury in his right wrist, the team said. He’ll undergo surgery tomorrow. – 10:05 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks say De’Andre Hunter had an MRI taken yesterday and it revealed a tendon injury that will require surgery. He’ll have surgery tomorrow. He is expected to return in approximately eight weeks. – 10:04 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“We felt like we were standing and watching some tonight. It takes everybody.”

Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/Yn3zVqBT7X – 9:38 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young on picking up the pace tonight: “Nate talked to me about not playing the first quarter like the last quarter, and mixing it up… We talked and I thought just pushing the pace would be a lot better for our team. It was great. Everybody was able to run and make plays.” – 9:28 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“It felt good playing at home. It felt good playing in front of our fans. Haven’t done that for a while… We kind of felt the energy from the crowd.”

— Trae Young on the Hawks playing in their first home game since Nov. 4 and getting the win vs. the Bucks – 9:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Grayson stays consistent.

18 PTS | 3 REB | 4-7 3PM pic.twitter.com/W96EwvS3oN – 9:11 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

I asked Clint Capela if he’s getting some of his wind back, coming back from his Achilles issues:

Capela said he’s feeling better, and that opens up his rebounding and the way he navigates PnR:

“All of that is really coming back, and it feels good.” – 9:09 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young tallied a season-high 42 points (16-26 FG, 8-13 3FG) and a game-high 10 assists in tonight’s win.

Young’s 42-point, 10-assist double-double marked his eighth 40-point / 10-assist double-double of his career, which is tied for second most since the 2018-19 season. – 9:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Trae Young score 42, lead Hawks past Bucks to snap six-game losing streak nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/14/wat… – 9:08 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

A season high 19 points for Jrue tonight:

19 PTS | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/D6kPhkVtWO – 9:03 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis made his return tonight:

26 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/RjmIxvgCdu – 8:53 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“Another big night from Ice. We always love to see that. That always helps.”

— John Collins on Trae Young❄️ – 8:50 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Trae Young went to work in the Hawks win over the Bucks 😤 pic.twitter.com/1HejZKuheX – 8:40 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Nate McMillan on Trae Young: “It was good to see that ball go in for us, and he came out very aggressive. He felt a rhythm, and just stayed with it.”

McMillan says he thought Young established a great tempo for the Hawks tonight. – 8:37 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

26 point night for Giannis. pic.twitter.com/cqbWB0iwQP – 8:36 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

wheels up to ATL 🛫 pic.twitter.com/xnbVGcX6as – 8:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 8+ rebounds, 8+ threes in NBA history:

James Harden (3x)

Paul George

Russell Westbrook

Trae Young pic.twitter.com/DiwperXh9T – 8:22 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Tonight’s win marks the Hawks’ 11th straight regular season home win over an Eastern Conference opponent.

Per @EliasSports, the 11-game winning streak is the longest such active streak in the NBA and is tied for Atlanta’s second-longest such streak since 1970-71. – 8:19 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Trae monster game:

42 PTS

8 REB

10 AST

16-26 FG

8-13 3P

The Hawks snap their 6-game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/AA5tCVmnou – 8:15 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

That’s a wrap from Atlanta (and a long road trip). #Bucks fall to #Hawks pic.twitter.com/eAFsBr7Xwn – 8:14 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Great game all-around for the Hawks, who beat the Bucks, 120-100, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Hawks move to 5-9.

Trae Young was fantastic: 42 pts (eight 3’s), 10 ast, 8 reb

Capela had some pep in his step: 12 pts, 13 reb

Collins was great: 19 pts, 6 reb – 8:14 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks snap their six-game losing streak and beat the Bucks 120-100, they’re now 5-9 on the season.

Young: 42/8/10, 16/26 FG, 8/13 3pt FG

Collins: 19/6, 8/15 FG

Capela: 12/13, 6/10 FG

Up next: vs. Orlando Monday – 8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Hawks 120, Bucks 100

– Antetokounmpo 26pts/5reb/6ast

– Holiday 19pts/8ast

– Allen 18pts/3reb – 8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And that’s going to be it. Budenholzer emptying the bench.

Hawks up, 118-99, with 1:56 left. – 8:09 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Five fouls for Giannis Antetokounmpo now with 2:36 to go in the game, #Hawks up 116-99. – 8:08 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young has 40 points.

Just an excellent game from him tonight. – 8:07 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Trae Young has the full offensive arsenal on display tonight in Atlanta

Don’t worry about the Hawks slow start – they should be fine well before the Playoffs start pic.twitter.com/tk5SSGrdsn – 8:06 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

This is the best game of the season for Trae Young. Doing everything tonight. – 8:04 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

A floater off the glass gives Trae Young 38pts/8reb/8ast on the night and the Hawks now lead, 111-95, with 4:17 left. – 8:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young has 38, 8 and 8. – 8:02 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hard to think of a better Clint Capela game this season than this one. – 8:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young has tied a career-high with 8 made 3’s tonight.

He’s got 36 points, shooting 8-13 from 3, with 8 assists and 8 rebounds. – 7:59 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

You should know better than to leave Grayson wide open. pic.twitter.com/tXn1sx4vYv – 7:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks got the #Hawks lead down to 10…it’s 104-92 now and Giannis Antetokounmpo is back in the game. – 7:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton has passed Todd Day (cc: @JRRadcliffe) for 17th on the #Bucks All-Time three pointers list (256). – 7:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo begins the fourth quarter on the bench (four fouls) – the #Bucks will have to cut into the deficit without him for a bit here… – 7:48 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

It’s probably the most frustrated Giannis has looked all season tonight. Foul trouble, battling with both Collins and Capela, teammates struggling to pay off good looks with poor shooting. Tough night all round but he just keeps pushing. – 7:47 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks will take a 12-point lead on the Bucks into the fourth quarter.

Trae Young leads all scorers with 31 points, plus 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Clint Capela has a double-double with 12 points (6-10 FG) and 10 rebounds, plus 2 assists and 2 steals. – 7:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

4th quarter loading … pic.twitter.com/u8ez7DLI9J – 7:46 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 89-77 at the end of the third quarter.

Young: 31/8/7, 11/19 FG, 7/11 3pt FG

Collins/Capela: 12 each – 7:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Two offensive fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo this quarter (four total) and the #Bucks trail 89-77 in the closing seconds of the third. Atlanta has been able to prevent any real rally thus far. – 7:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And there is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fourth foul on his second offensive foul of the second half. – 7:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a ridiculous kick to the corner by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Put it through a couple arms and hit Nwora right in the shot pocket for the corner 3.

Hawks still lead, 88-77, though. – 7:42 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Cam Reddish back out on the floor for the Hawks.

Hawks going with John Collins + bench unit of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Reddish and Gallo. – 7:42 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

In his 77th career game as a Hawk, Clint Capela has pulled down 10 rebounds for the 67th time. – 7:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

During their six-game losing streak, the #Hawks didn’t top 100 points in three of the games. Their offense has come back thus far in this one, as they have been able to answer any small push the #Bucks have made. – 7:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Ball gets pushed/kicked/shot around for a bit and the #Hawks get four points of it. They respond with a 6-0 run of their own to back up a dozen. – 7:28 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue with the vision. 👀

Bobby with the finish!! pic.twitter.com/5gFQOAZKA3 – 7:25 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks’ 14-point halftime lead is now 6 after the first 150 seconds of the 2nd half.

Grayson Allen has done a lot of work for Milwaukee on offense. – 7:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Quick 8-0 run from the Bucks to start the second half and they are right back in this one.

Hawks up, 58-52, with 9:30 left in the third quarter. – 7:24 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Bucks start the third quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the Hawks’ lead to six points. – 7:24 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks have yet to score in the third quarter. Bucks have cut the lead to 6. – 7:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Down 18 at a couple points in the second quarter, #Bucks cut it to 58-52 out of the half. – 7:24 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Cam Reddish is available to return. – 7:17 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Cam Reddish is available to return to the game. – 7:14 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks say Cam Reddish is available to return – 7:14 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Work to do in the second half. pic.twitter.com/8hYtFrzJrz – 7:07 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young shot 7-10 (.700 3FG%) from deep in tonight’s first half, marking a career high for made three-pointers in a half.

Young’s seven made three-pointers are also the most made triples in a first half in the NBA this season. – 7:07 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

HALFTIME: Hawks 58, Bucks 44

Trae Young is on fire with 27 points, going 7-10 from 3 (also has 6 rebounds and four assists) 🔥

Hawks average 31.5 3-point attempts per game (27th in league) but went 11-22 in that first half. – 7:06 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 58-44 over the Bucks at halftime. Trae was absurdly hot shooting 9/14 from the floor, 7/10 from 3. He’s already got 27/6/4.

Bucks shooting under 40 percent from the floor and under 30 percent from 3 – 7:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday has yet another shot rattle around and in and out of the rim. #Bucks head into the half trailing the #Hawks 58-44. – 7:05 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Hawks 58, Bucks 44 – 7:05 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Bobby Portis is doing his best Markieff Morris interpretation. – 7:04 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Trae has 23 tonight. Second highest scorer for the Hawks has 6 points.

Hawks up 16 over the Bucks – 6:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Also, Trae Young is preposterously hot right now. – 6:58 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks say Cam Reddish is questionable to return with a lower leg contusion. – 6:58 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Cam Reddish (lower right leg contusion) is questionable to return to the game. – 6:58 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Cam Reddish (lower right leg contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 6:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young is now 6-for-8 from 3-point range.

He’s got 20 points in 13 minutes.

3’s by Kevin Huerter and Young put the Hawks up 15 vs. the Bucks, 49-34, 3:58 2Q.

Hawks shooting 10-17 from 3 (58.8%). – 6:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks can’t take advantage of a couple of back-to-back Trae Young turnovers, then the #Hawks hit a couple threes — they lead by a dozen again with 3:58 to go in the half. – 6:56 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Hawks are targeting Bobby Portis on switches, which the Celtics did as well to end Friday’s game, and it is working.

Trae Young just got a stepback triple. Hawks up, 49-34, with 3:58 left in the first half. – 6:56 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks are winning the game at the three-point line.

Hawks have made 10 of 17.

Bucks have made 5 of 20. – 6:56 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks up 15 after a Trae 3. Hawks shooting 10/17 from 3, Bucks shooting 5/20. – 6:55 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Portis, who already set a questionable screen that sent Reddish out of the game, just pulled Collins’ shoulder from behind to stop a dunk and took him down. – 6:51 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Atlanta went up a dozen – but now Milwaukee has rattled off five straight to pull to 41-34. – 6:50 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Cam Reddish headed to the locker room just now. He was favoring his leg after falling down on defense – 6:47 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks caught up to Trae Young in made threes (five) but the #Hawks lead 41-29.

Atlanta has doubled up Milwaukee on the boards (20-10) and lead in bench points (14-3). – 6:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Hawks up, 41-29, with 7:45 left in the second quarter.

Bucks have taken just three shots at the rim thus far. And they’re 5-of-17 from the 3-point line. – 6:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen has not been afraid of challenging shots at the rim. Might have been better to make a business decision on that one. Capela with the one-hand hammer. – 6:41 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Different rotation stuff happening tonight, as Trae Young subbed out at the 5:52 mark (Delon Wright came in) of 1Q, then came back in at the 3:37 mark (Wright out) with the bench lineup.

To start the 2Q, it’s Capela + bench lineup of Wright, Williams, Reddish and Gallo. – 6:40 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks’ shooting percentage of the rim, non-Collins division, remains poor. – 6:39 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

After 1 in Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/bF6EnWTvFG – 6:37 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Trae Young buried five three-pointers in tonight’s first quarter (5-6 3FG).

Young’s five triples marks a career high for made three-pointers in a single quarter. – 6:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Hawks lead, 32-24. Antetokounmpo and Allen each have six points a piece. Trae Young with 15 for Atlanta.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 133.3

DefRtg: 96.0

Net Rtg: -37.3

ORB%: 0.0%

DRB%: 58.3% – 6:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Hawks lead the #Bucks 32-24 after one – Trae Young has five, three-pointers. Milwaukee is 4-for-12. – 6:35 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks only attempted four midrange shots in the first quarter!!!!!!!!!!!!! – 6:35 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks certainly looked happy to be home in that first quarter.

They lead the Bucks, 32-24, entering the second.

Trae Young: 15 points (5-6 from 3), 3 assists, 3 rebounds – 6:35 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

With his first triple tonight, Danilo Gallinari has tied Mitch Richmond for 51st on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. – 6:35 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks shot 7-of-10 from 3 in the first quarter and are up 32-24 over the Bucks.

Young: 15/3/3, 5/6 3pt FG – 6:34 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

5 threes and counting for Trae Young here in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/PEfCPEX4cA – 6:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks have really leaned heavily on Grayson Allen in the last week or so offensively. Sets to get him open 3s and running offense through him. Been a mixed bag as far as the results. – 6:33 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young is now 5-for-6 from 3-point range, with 15 points in his first eight minutes.

Also has three rebounds and three assists. – 6:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks are just 1-of-6 from the 3-point line and they find themselves in a decent hole. Hawks lead, 22-15, with 2:53 left in the first quarter. – 6:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The PA announcer says that was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second foul – so one of his earlier ones must have been assigned elsewhere. The live box score says he has three. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #Bucks trail 17-13 – 6:22 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The Hawks had Jalen Johnson try to draw the Bucks’ logo from memory and the result was a pig 🐷😂 pic.twitter.com/Dtd2rn3cOu – 6:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

I feel like fouls get changed all the time, but currently the live box score on site has Giannis Antetokounmpo with two fouls in the early going. #Hawks up 15-9 with 7:26 to go in the first quarter. – 6:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday has to shoot that floater. I know he’s struggling to finish right now, but he has to be a threat.

Threw the lob to Antetokounmpo and got a turnover. – 6:17 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Holy cow, Trae Young is 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the first four minutes – 6:16 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young has opened up 3-for-3 from 3-point range; making them look effortless – 6:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a turnaround hook for the Bucks’ first points. – 6:13 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks start with Clint Capela guarding Giannis. – 6:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks basketball!! pic.twitter.com/xMn7Uq6zvB – 6:02 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

With no De’Andre Hunter and Giannis in town, it seems like there’s a real role for Solomon Hill this early evening. – 5:51 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters for tonight’s game vs. Bucks

Trae Young

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kevin Huerter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 5:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby has reached double figures in scoring in all four games of the current road trip including a season-high 22 points on Friday.

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/jDKze0NjV6 – 5:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Brook Lopez (back soreness) has been w/ the #Bucks this entire trip.

Today, head coach Mike Budenholzer said: “He’s done some things & is definitely on a routine. I would say there has been progress, but I think it continues to be something that is going slowly.” – 5:26 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

For the 3rd straight game, Allen knocked down five threes on Friday, which ties the Bucks record for consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/MyGZ8HtYmL – 5:26 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

When asked about Khris Middleton, Mike Budenholzer said that Middleton is not with the team today for personal reasons.

But Budenholzer added, “He’s doing great. He’s in a great place. I would expect him to play on Wednesday, but he can’t be with us today.” – 5:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis will play tonight in Atlanta.

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/t4f7Nd7ZcE – 5:02 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available. – 4:59 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available for tonight. – 4:55 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for tonight’s game – 4:54 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Khris Middleton is expected to return on Wednesday – just in time for a 5 game homestand – 4:53 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer said he expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to play tonight in Atlanta.

George Hill, on the other hand, will be out. – 4:49 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play per Coach Budenholzer. – 4:40 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Last game of the road trip.

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/1aVT0VCaI7 – 4:28 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

McMillan on what the Hawks need to improve on:

“I think we’ve got to pick it up, our pace. I think we’re playing a little too slow and we need to get out and run. We need to get stops defensively, play with more urgency… We need to bring that intensity right from the start.” – 4:28 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

“We knew the road was going to be tough. We didn’t get a W out there, but it’s really important that we take care of home… We’ve got to play much better basketball. Just being home is not going to get it done.”

— Nate McMillan

Hawks begin a five-game homestand tonight. – 4:24 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Huerter will start in place of De’Andre Hunter tonight – 4:21 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

With De’Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) out, Kevin Huerter will start, per Nate McMillan. – 4:20 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby rocking the Jordan 1 Low Fragments. 👀

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/8stQXDJW1H – 4:06 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the #Bucks last game with an ankle sprain, is going through his pregame routine currently at State Farm Arena. There’s no discernible difference in his movements to me. – 3:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

We’ve seen Donte DiVincenzo do some shooting drills while moving around, but the #Bucks guard looks like he’s making more progress as he rehabilitates from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/YYiw1srkZY – 3:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Donte DiVincenzo doing some full-court work before today’s game in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/PDCT32vfzT – 3:34 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

With an earlier tip time (5 p.m. CT), the #Bucks did not have a shootaround – but nothing has changed on the afternoon injury report for tonight in Atlanta: Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and George Hill (back soreness) remain probable. – 3:11 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

“I know I’ve only been in Milwaukee and with the #Bucks a short time but I’m really excited to have this extension here.

“It’s an incredible culture, incredible group of guys here. I’m really happy to be part of this group and extending my time here.” – bit.ly/GraysonJAllen – 2:27 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Double-Nickel.

On this day in 2009, @tuff__crowd set a Bucks rookie record and dropped 55 points on the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/MzkfcO3ZeM – 2:03 PM

Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888

Grazie Leggenda! 🇮🇹

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Hawks forward John Collins holds a .570 FG% this season (85-149), good for 15th-highest in the NBA.

Among all starting forwards, Collins’ .570 FG% is third-highest, trailing only Mikal Bridges (.573 FG%, 67-117) and Kevin Durant (.589 FG%, 145-246). – 1:30 PM

Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

