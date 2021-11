On Aaron Copland’s birthday, I find myself wanting to listen to the opening minute of the composer’s sonata for violin and piano on a loop. Not that I don’t love the rest of the work, but the opening encapsulates just what I love about the best of his music: a simplicity and sincerity that carries a noble message, but doesn’t take itself too seriously. There’s something refreshing about this music, blissfully free of the sanctimonious preaching that defines so much of today’s music. With Copland, the message is the music itself, and so on his birthday, I’d like to highlight a few of his works and pay homage to one of the creators of our American sound.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO