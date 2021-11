Toto Wolff says Max Verstappen's storming start to go from third to first at Turn 1 in Mexico "shouldn't have happened", as his drivers lined up on the front row. With the run from the starting grid to Turn 1 being the longest of the season, Verstappen used the slipstream to position himself on the outside of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and picked his braking point perfectly to go around both.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO