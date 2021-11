Registration Required: https://mountainview.libcal.com/event/8468327. Looking for a good book to cozy up with this winter? Perhaps you are going on vacation and want the perfect book to take along, or maybe you want book recommendations to gift to your family and friends this holiday season. Whatever your motivation for talking about books, we welcome you to our Winter Reading Book Club! Rather than talking about one specific book, this “book club” event will give you the opportunity to share the best books you’ve read recently and get recommendations from other readers. One of our librarians will also share which forthcoming books she’s most looking forward to reading in the next few months. You might even win a free advance copy of one of winter’s most anticipated books.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO