Pet of the Week: Copper

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Mia!. Mia is a three year-old Female Pit Mix. Mia has a heartbreaking story, arriving at the Animal Shelter after she was hit by a car. Fortunately, she ended up with only minor scrapes and fractures in her foot. Her previous owner could not afford medical treatments, so she was surrendered to the Shelter as a result. Mia grew up as a yard dog, where she didn’t get much exposure to others. Despite initially being scared and injured, her time in the Animal Shelter has helped her come out of her shell, and she has shown how goofy, affectionate, playful, and loving she can be. Mia’s favorite activities include walks and playing with toys! She also adores getting treats and snuggling up with her favorite people. It takes her some time to get used to strangers, but once you become friends with her, she’ll reward you with kisses for life. Mia would do well in homes with non-dominant dogs that are her size.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO