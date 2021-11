I sit down to watch every Washington game believing that we can win. Sometimes I see the path to victory prior to the game; sometimes I don’t. Three times this season, the rational part of me has been unable to map a path to victory before the game started — against the Chargers, Bills & Packers, I thought the team was simply outmatched. For every other game this season, I’ve had a game plan in mind before the game started. Obviously, that hasn’t worked out very well most weeks.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO