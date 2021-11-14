ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign

 6 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game with a...

Spirit Clash with OL Reign in NWSL Semifinal

Tacoma, WA (11/13/2021) – The Washington Spirit face OL Reign on Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Cheney Stadium. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network for fans in the United States and Twitch for international viewers. The Spirit. The Washington Spirit enter today’s semifinal matchup...
Spirit Advance to NWSL Semifinal in 2-1 Instant Classic

Tacoma, WA. (11/14/2021) – The Washington Spirit defeated OL Reign in the semifinal of the 2021 NWSL Playoffs this evening, 2-1. Action did not take long to get going as OL Reign captured an early lead in the third minute. Eugenie Le Sommer netted the first goal off a cross from Megan Rapinoe. This was OL Reign’s first goal against the Spirit this season.
Washington Spirit upset OL Reign, book spot in NWSL final

The Washington Spirit is heading to the NWSL Championship after beating the OL Reign 2-1 in the league semifinals. Ashley Sanchez's 68th-minute goal decided the game, punching the franchise's ticket to Louisville. For the Spirit, the match didn't start on the right foot as they conceded a goal three minutes...
WBAL Radio

Spirit wins NWSL title 2-1 in extra time over Red Stars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. The championship game closes a tumultuous ninth season for the league. The Spirit had to...
Sportico

NWSL Renews Nike Deal as Tumultuous Season Comes to Close

The National Women’s Soccer League, beset by a scandal that shook the league to its core, is ending the season with a jolt of positive news, announcing a long-term partnership extension with Nike. The deal is the league’s largest corporate sponsorship agreement to date. Specific terms were not disclosed, but the NWSL said it increases Nike’s investment in the league “significantly.” The sportswear giant is one of the NWSL’s founding partners, first signing on nearly a decade ago, but the future of its relationship with the league was up in the air as the regular season came to a close amid...
Ashley Sanchez
#Washington Spirit #Ol Reign
