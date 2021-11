FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State wrestling program will open up the Big 12 slate for the 2021-22 season this Thursday, November 11, as the Bison welcome in new Big 12 Conference opponent Missouri, who returns to the Big 12 this season. The Bison are coming off a season opening victory against California Baptist on Saturday, while the Tigers will begin their season when the two programs face off at 7 p.m. at the Scheels Center.

