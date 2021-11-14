FOX News Rundown EXTRA: H.R. McMaster On Our Vets, Our Enemies And The State Of Our Military

I’m a Democrat but one who’s always been open to all arguments. I try — I really do — to hear and to understand both sides of every issue. And yes, I prefer to watch MSNBC and former Republican Joe Scarborough, but I often switch over to Fox News for its opinions. Yet nearly every time I switch channels, I encounter mockery, ridicule and the like, all geared toward trying to create dissension and further the divisions so dangerous to our society. This will get us nowhere, folks. Like it or not, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are our leaders. Let’s get behind them. Let’s give them the chance they earned to make America better without making fun of their every move.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO