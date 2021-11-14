ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

FOX News Rundown EXTRA: H.R. McMaster On Our Vets, Our Enemies And The State Of Our Military

Radio NB
 6 days ago

This past week, Americans celebrated Veterans Day. To help mark the occasion, FOX News Rundown Evening Edition host Trey Yingst spoke to National Security...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

The Biden administration cannot let our military be a training ground for extremists

On Jan. 6, we witnessed an unprecedented attack on our democracy as our Capitol was assaulted by insurrectionists seeking to overthrow the results of a free and fair election. In the weeks and months that followed, the events of that day have come into clearer focus, as has the threat this kind of extremism poses to our country and our institutions. Our military is not immune and the warning signs have been present for years.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Asking military service of so few takes a toll on our democracy

We rely on fewer and fewer of our fellow Americans to bear the burdens of war. Nowhere is this narrowing of the responsibilities of military service more obvious than in the halls of Congress. Half a century ago, roughly three-quarters of the members of the House and Senate had served in the military. Today, veterans account for less than a fifth of Congress.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Yingst
Fox News

FOX News Rundown Extra: Is America “Drifting” Toward Socialism?

As Democrats continue to squabble over President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and its final price tag, a former top White House economist has a warning for America. Former senior economic adviser to President Trump Kevin Hassett says the policies being pushed by Democrats are putting our country on a course to socialism.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
50plusmarketplacenews.com

USO Provides Morale for Our Military Troops!

The ever-evolving mission of the U.S. military means service members are often on the move. As demonstrated by recent events in Afghanistan, Haiti and in the wake of Hurricane Ida, dedicated service members put their lives on the line whenever and wherever they are deployed at home or abroad. Being...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#H R Mcmaster On Our Vets#Americans#National Security Advisor#The Biden Administration#U S Army
WDSU

Helping military dogs who served to protect our country

Every day a group of specially trained k9's serve alongside U.S. elite forces in stressful military situations. Just like humans, they also need medical treatment once they're discharged. So a new program called "In honor of Duco" is raising money to pay for their vet bills once they retire from the military .
PETS
Tampa Bay Times

Fox News should quit mocking our leaders | Letters

I’m a Democrat but one who’s always been open to all arguments. I try — I really do — to hear and to understand both sides of every issue. And yes, I prefer to watch MSNBC and former Republican Joe Scarborough, but I often switch over to Fox News for its opinions. Yet nearly every time I switch channels, I encounter mockery, ridicule and the like, all geared toward trying to create dissension and further the divisions so dangerous to our society. This will get us nowhere, folks. Like it or not, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are our leaders. Let’s get behind them. Let’s give them the chance they earned to make America better without making fun of their every move.
TAMPA, FL
Radio NB

FOX News Rundown EXTRA: What Can Be Done To Bring Energy Prices Down?

Energy prices have become a major burden for both consumers and the Biden administration. The soaring gas prices have even forced the President to recently urge OPEC to increase oil production. Several lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are encouraging the administration to tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Dallas News

Our military didn’t lose the war in Afghanistan, our politicians did

As luck would have it, it was Veterans Day when I spoke with Bing West, a former assistant secretary of defense and Vietnam veteran who embedded with dozens of platoons in Afghanistan and wrote three books about what he described, nearly from the start, as a “mismanaged” war. West is...
MILITARY
Joplin Globe

Billy Long: We need to end the vaccine mandate for our military

With ever-increasing aggression by America’s enemies, military readiness is a vital national security issue. I don’t think most people would disagree with that sentiment. The Pentagon has said that it is implementing a vaccine mandate for service members to increase military readiness. The problem with this logic is the mandate will have the opposite effect, making our military less ready to respond to global threats.
MILITARY
WOWK

Our military serves us every day, not just Veterans Day

It's one thing to have a parade one day a year to salute our veterans, but many of them are busy 365 days a year. In West Virginia for example, our national guard remains critical to the COVID-19 vaccinations and response.
FESTIVAL
Washington Times

Our veterans need our support

It’s fitting that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving occur only a few short weeks apart because every year around this time, I reflect on how thankful I am to live in the freest country in the world. I reflect on the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who would gladly lay down their lives in an instant to defend those serving alongside them, along with every American at home. I also reflect on my more than two decades in the Armed Forces, which has given me so much, including meeting my wife Layla, a retired veteran who served our country for 20 years.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy