BTS and aespa both took home awards at the 2021 MTV EMAs!. On November 14 local time, MTV held its annual Europe Music Awards, which took place in Budapest this year. BTS was the biggest winner of the night, winning all four awards for which they were nominated and snagging the most trophies of any artist this year. BTS won Best Group, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans, as well as the new award for Best K-Pop (for which BLACKPINK’s Lisa, MONSTA X, NCT 127, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and TWICE were also nominated).

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO