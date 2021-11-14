ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington worries rusher Chase Young tore ACL in right knee

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S53SF_0cwgIlhq00
1 of 4

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — As it is, Chase Young’s second year in the NFL was not going according to plan, including just 1 1/2 sacks and criticism from none other than Washington coach Ron Rivera.

Now the big question is whether Young’s season is over because of a torn ligament in his right knee.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year crumpled to the ground Sunday with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Washington’s 29-19 victory over Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“There’s some concern. We’ll have him evaluated tomorrow,” said Rivera, whose club ended a four-game losing streak and improved to 3-6. “Potentially an ACL, but we’re not sure yet.”

Young did not return to action against the Bucs (6-3) — although he did return to the scene, emerging from the tunnel and making his way to the home sideline while using crutches and wearing sweats midway through the third quarter.

“He was down a little bit, but being out there, being around his teammates, kind of helped,” Rivera said.

At halftime, Young spoke to his defensive teammates, telling them to keep playing as if the score were tied, even though the hosts led 16-6 at the break.

“Anytime he talks, we listen,” safety Kam Curl said. “He really inspires us, you know what I’m saying? That’s the dude we look to.”

The edge rusher got hurt while trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith in order to pressure Brady. Young ended up on the grass, wincing and writhing around on the ground for a bit, all the while keeping his right leg straight.

After Young was checked by team trainers, a cart was driven out onto the field. But Young declined to get on and be driven off, instead motioning for teammate Brandon Scherff to give him a hand to help stand up.

Young then headed toward the locker room, draping his arms on the shoulders of two people for support while he limped off.

“Hopefully it’s not as bad as we think right now,” said Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, a college teammate of Young’s at Ohio State. “It’s hard to see a guy like that go down, because he’s a dominant player for us. He’s a leader for us.”

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft was dominant at times last season, drawing plenty of extra attention from opposing offenses while still managing to accumulate 7 1/2 sacks.

But Year 2 has been more of a slog for Young, who skipped some offseason team work while fulfilling endorsement obligations.

Rivera spoke during the week about having a conversation with Young to discuss areas where his play could improve.

“I said, ‘Look, you got to remember now, I know you want to make plays, but the thing you got to do is you’ve got to be patient, be disciplined and let the plays come to you.’ I went back and looked at all of his plays from last year. There’s a whole bunch of them. One thing that was really prevalent was you could see him sticking to the edge a little bit longer before he ducked inside,” Rivera said. “That’s one of the things I’d love to see him get back to.”

Young is one of the few bona fide stars on Washington’s roster, which has been riddled with injuries all season — ever since losing starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. He’s been joined by players such as wideout Curtis Samuel, tight end Logan Thomas and center Chase Rouiller.

The team’s other starting defensive end, Montez Sweat, is on injured reserve with a broken jaw.

Rivera acknowledged this week that Sweat’s absence would put more of a burden on Young.

Which is why, the coach said, he told his player heading into the Bucs game: “Now’s when you really got to play your game. Now you’ve really got to stick to being disciplined.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Chase Young is getting an MRI amid fear that he tore ACL

The second season for Washington defensive end Chase Young could be over. Per a source with knowledge of the siaution, Young is currently getting an MRI to confirm the initial fear — that he tore his ACL. Young suffered the knee injury without contact during the first half of Sunday’s...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Washington confirms Chase Young's injury is season-ending

Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery. Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year going down during the first half of an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
profootballrumors.com

Torn ACL For WFT’s Chase Young?

Not yet official, but the early word isn’t promising. The Washington Football Team fears a torn ACL for star defensive end Chase Young, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Young went down in the second quarter with a dreaded non-contact injury. Washington went on to win 29-19 over the...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Chase Young Ruled Out Vs. Tampa Bay, Feared to Have Torn ACL

Chase Young ruled out vs. Tampa Bay after suffering knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Washington’s surprising and fun start against the Bucs on Sunday took on a completely new mood when Chase Young went down with an injury in the second quarter. Young was quickly ruled out...
NFL
CBS Sports

Washington's Chase Young exits matchup with Buccaneers due to knee injury, quickly ruled out

The Washington Football Team jumped out to a quick double-digit lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but may have suffered a serious loss in the process. In the second quarter, star pass-rusher Chase Young went down with a knee injury. The cart came out for him, but he refused it and hobbled off with the assistance of two trainers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Donovan Smith
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Football Team provides unfortunate update on star DE Chase Young

For Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was bittersweet. Washington came away with the 29-19 win. But defensive end Chase Young left the game with an injury before the half and didn’t return. WFT head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday that Young tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.
NFL
New York Post

Chase Young refuses cart after suffering devastating knee injury

Washington defensive end Chase Young was helped off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers after suffering a potentially season-ending knee injury and refusing to get on a cart. Young waved the cart off and instead walked into the locker room with the help of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Acl#Ap#Bucs
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

656K+
Followers
350K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy