ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Watch: Mama grizzly, 4 cubs stroll through Wyoming city

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGKzl_0cwgFEaw00

JACKSON, Wyo. — Surveillance footage captured a celebrity grizzly bear family strolling through a northwestern Wyoming city’s downtown on Tuesday night.

Grizzly #399, so named for the ear tag she received when trapped temporarily for a wildlife study several years ago, is often seen shepherding her four cubs in and around Grand Teton National Park, KTVQ reported.

Video, posted to Facebook by the Jackson Hole Police Department, shows the mama bear and her cubs strolling past the police department, county courthouse, town hall and jail, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

According to the newspaper, however, the famous sow bear and her four half-grown cubs - the “focus of an intensive, ongoing surveillance effort intended to keep them out of trouble and alive” - spent much of October on an “extended walkabout through southern Jackson Hole,” overwhelming staffers at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department” with calls from local residents unsure of protocol for encountering the ursine family.

“That revered 25-year-old bear has spent more time outside Grand Teton National Park than within the protected landscape since summer, and her travels through places like Josies Ridge, Tribal Trails and Hoback Junction are proving problematic,” the News & Guide reported on Oct. 27.

According to USA Today, biologists speculate that keeping in closer proximity to people helps keep away male grizzlies, which are known to kill cubs.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Their numbers have rebounded from 100 or so in the early 1970s to as many as 1,000 today, the newspaper reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Police searching for man who fled from Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged during screening

(CNN) — Authorities are searching for the man who escaped an Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged Saturday, frightening travelers and temporarily grounding flights at one of world's busiest airports the weekend before Thanksgiving. Officials believe the weapon that was discharged at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Jackson, WY
Pets & Animals
City
Hoback, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
The Hill

Rittenhouse after trial: 'Self-defense is not illegal'

Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday said after his acquittal in his homicide trial that "self-defense is not illegal." During a brief interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson 's film crew following the Wisconsin jury's verdict Friday afternoon, Rittenhouse was asked how he felt after being acquitted of all charges against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Mama Bear#Grizzly Bear#Ktvq#Grand Teton National Park#The News Guide#Usa Today#Cox Media Group
CNN

For Black residents of Ahmaud Arbery's hometown, trust in the justice system is on trial right alongside his accused killers

Brunswick, Georgia (CNN) — Carrying signs that read "Justice for Ahmaud," the demonstrators marched past majestic live oaks draped with Spanish moss. They chanted Ahmaud Arbery's name as they wound through the streets, past a hardware store, several homes, a convenience store. They rounded the corner by the floral shop, calling for those watching from the sidewalk to join them.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy