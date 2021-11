The NHL’s Department of Player Safety won’t discipline Sidney Crosby for this reckless and dangerous incident with Martin Fehervary of the Washington Capitals. Late in Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins down 5-1 to the Capitals at the time, Crosby and Fehervary got involved with one another below the Washington goal line. After Crosby took a shot on goal, Fehervary skated with him to the corner to finish off his defensive assignment on the play. The pair got entangled with one another and Crosby — instead of skating around his opponent or stopping — tossed Fehervary violently into the boards behind him.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO