High School

Freshman Rocky Elam wrangles opponent Damen Pape

By Nevin Dubinski/Missourian
Corydon Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 3 MU wrestling gets first home victory...

www.corydontimes.com

ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Missouri State
scsuhuskies.com

Volleyball wrangles Mustangs in 3-1 win

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State University volleyball team is used to doing the unexpected. The #12 Huskies have spent the last two (real) seasons proving the doubters wrong, doing exactly what they weren't supposed to do. In the final home match of the 2021 regular season, St. Cloud State once again did the thing it wasn't supposed to do: clinch a share of the conference title. Thanks to its 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17) victory over #14 Southwest Minnesota State, the Huskies improved to 22-4 and 17-1 in conference play and, more importantly, clinched at least a share of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) title.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MU Freshman Yaya Keita

MU Freshman Yaya Keita

Pickett, DeGray III stand out in MU's uncomfortable win over CMU. The Tigers won after a strong first half and dicey second.
COLLEGE SPORTS
acuoptimist.com

Freshman rushing to begin this weekend

For the first time in ACU history, freshmen are allowed to rush and join fraternities and sororities. Rushes start this Friday with an open rush, and there will be more rushes this month and at the beginning of next semester. The main purpose of allowing first year students to join...
EDUCATION
chatsports.com

Opponent Preview: Arizona Offense

Maybe they’re unlucky. Maybe they just need some time for Jedd Fisch to find his footing as a first-time head coach. Maybe they’re just bad. Maybe there’s a bigger problem at hand. However you look at it, the Arizona Wildcats are struggling, in particular on the offensive side of the ball, where a flurry of injuries has left the Cats thinner and more fragile than paper.
ARIZONA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Watch now: Isaac Gifford after loss to Wisconsin

The scene: Swaths of empty seats in Camp Randall Stadium don't stop crowd from getting loud. Saturday's game marked the last in a seasonlong trend of Badgers fans leaving plenty of seats open. But, it was still plenty loud.
WISCONSIN STATE
xflnewsroom.com

IFL’s Vegas Knight Hawks Sign Former DC Defender Safety Matt Elam

We’ve been talking a lot about the National Arena League (NAL) this week, but we can’t forget about the Indoor Football League (IFL) because their making some news as well. Earlier this year it was announced that the NAL would be expanding into Nevada with the owners of the NHL’s...
SPORTS
WRAL

Elame leads Texas-Arlington past Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nicolas Elame scored 17 points as Texas-Arlington routed Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75 on Saturday night. David Azore and Shemar Wilson added 15 points each for the Mavericks. Wilson also had seven rebounds. Javon Levi had 12 points and 10 assists for Texas-Arlington (1-1). It was the first time...
ARLINGTON, TX
Corydon Times-Republican

Badie named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, only SEC player to make list

Missouri running back Tyler Badie is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, the program confirmed Wednesday. Badie, whom MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz called the “least-talked about great player in the country,” is the only Southeastern Conference RB in the group of 10. He leads the SEC in rushing attempts (200), total rushing yards (1,239) and yards per game (123.9). In all three categories, he also ranks in the top 20 nationally.
NFL
Dear Opponent: Kansas

Dear Opponent: Kansas

It’s our last time we get to say that, and honestly, this dreadful season can’t end soon enough. Sure, we got our butts kicked in Stillwater. And yes, you had the game of the week in Austin. Heck, that was the game of the decade for you. We were all cheering for you. Only thing better than watching Texas go down is to see it happen to Baylor. We didn’t get a Bears loss, so we rejoice in seeing Texas lose. And to do so in overtime in Austin. Good job.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

UNC Opponent Preview: Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina (5-5, 3-4 ACC) and Wofford (1-9, 0-8 SoCon) will meet at Kenan Stadium on Saturday (12:00p.m./RSN). Saturday serves as Senior Day for the Tar Heels and will be the first time the two programs have met on the football field. The game holds significance for UNC as a win would make the Tar Heels bowl eligible.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Big Opponents For The Bears

Big Opponents For The Bears

By Kelsey Prose As the Plainview Bears look ahead to a new 2021 season, they face some big giants throughout their schedule. During the Bears season opener on Tuesday, November 9, the scoring trio of Millican, Haymon, and Williams brought in three-fourths of the Bears total points in their 64-56…
NFL

