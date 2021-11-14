Freshman Rocky Elam wrangles opponent Damen Pape

It’s our last time we get to say that, and honestly, this dreadful season can’t end soon enough. Sure, we got our butts kicked in Stillwater. And yes, you had the game of the week in Austin. Heck, that was the game of the decade for you. We were all cheering for you. Only thing better than watching Texas go down is to see it happen to Baylor. We didn’t get a Bears loss, so we rejoice in seeing Texas lose. And to do so in overtime in Austin. Good job.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO