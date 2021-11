SEATTLE – The Huskies collected three bracket victories on the final day at the Gonzaga Invitational today in Spokane, as Yolanda Lin and Zoey Weil each won their singles draws, and Lin and Ashley Chang partnered for a doubles title. Competition also wrapped up down at the Jack Kramer Invite, where Vanessa Wong and Astrid Olsen took runner-up honors in doubles.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO