With the offense still having issues moving the ball, the Panthers face quite an uphill battle this week against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals. Sam Darnold threw three interceptions last week in the loss to New England, two of which were really bad decisions. Wide receiver Robby Anderson was visibly frustrated on the sideline following Darnold's third interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Over the last month or so, Darnold has reverted to the Sam Darnold we all saw struggle with the New York Jets. Many felt that once Christian McCaffrey returned to the lineup that Darnold would perform at a higher level. That wasn't the case on Sunday in McCaffrey's first game back.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO