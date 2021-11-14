ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelly Korda overcomes triple bogey to win LPGA in playoff

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda made such a mess of the 17th hole that missing what amounts to a...

Golf Digest

Nelly Korda vs. Jin Young Ko: Inside the crazy close race for LPGA player of the year

With this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship followed by the CME Group Tour Championship, there are two tournaments left in the 2021 LPGA Tour season. There is, however, really just one competition that has most people’s attention: Jin Young Ko vs. Nelly Korda. They’ve traded the World No. 1 ranking in the past month—Korda has it at the moment—and on a tour where the talent pool is deep, the pair have separated themselves on the Rolex Player of the Year points list.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Nelly Korda survives late-round triple(!), wins in a playoff and takes command of the LPGA player-of-the-year race

Sunday’s final half hour of the Pelican Women’s Championship, the second-to-last event on the 2021 LPGA schedule, had the potential to be heart-breaking for Nelly Korda in her quest to close out the season as the tour’s top player. But in the end, the 23-year-old World No. 1 came away a fortunate playoff winner who controls her own destiny in the race for Rolex Player of the Year.
GOLF
WDBO

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson tied for lead in low-scoring LPGA

BELLEAIR, Fla. — (AP) — Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women's Championship. Low scores ruled the day...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda fights back with clutch putts to win again on LPGA, while Lexi Thompson crashes

BELLEAIR, Florida – It was set up to a be a dramatic Sunday at the Pelican Women’s Championship, and the stars delivered. Though it was as shockingly good as it was bad. World No. 1 Nelly Korda collected her fourth LPGA title of the season, making her the most decorated American player since Stacy Lewis in 2012. Lexi Thompson, on the other hand, reminded us that no amount of living room sessions on the Perfect Practice Putting Mat can simulate the pressure of needing to make a putt with everything on the line. For all the talk of Thompson’s improved putting this week, it’s three short misses down the stretch that will likely haunt her for some time.
GOLF
LPGA

Nelly Korda Has the Eye of a Tiger

It’s an instinct, a shift into another gear. When a challenge is presented, Nelly Korda elevates her game and rises to the occasion. In 2013, Korda was 14 years old. She still had braces on her teeth but qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at Sebonack Golf Club in New York. Instead of being the wide-eyed teenager, Korda squared up every competitor like they were her next target.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why World No. 1 Nelly Korda has no interest in chasing distance

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is certainly no slouch off the tee: The 23-year-old ranks in the top 8 for driving distance on the LPGA Tour, averaging over 273 yards. But at a time when every player seems focused on maximizing their output with the driver, Korda, who is currently two shots off the lead through two rounds of the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida, says she has no interest in bombing it out there any farther.
GOLF
LPGA

World No. 1 Nelly Korda Riding Confidence Boost After Pelican Playoff Win

The putt was nearly identical and the final result was a familiar one: Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda coming up clutch, burying a 22-foot birdie putt for the win in a four-person playoff at the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James. After a brief stopover at home for a quick celebration of her fourth victory in the 2021 season, the 23-year-old Bradenton native comes to the CME Group Tour Championship feeling good about her game and trying to stay energized with $1.5 million on the line.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Nelly Korda won in Florida at first extra hole

A victory to reaffirm its leadership, crowning a golden year. But she arrived with the thrill. In Belleair, Florida, Nelly Korda won the Pelican Women's Championship, penultimate tournament of the LPGA Tour 2021 with a birdie, on the first extra hole. The American overtook the competition of compatriot Lexi Thompson,...
FLORIDA STATE
LPGA

Nelly Korda is a Lion with Her Father’s Mane

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Every champion has a story, that moment growing up when a parent or a coach ignited the fire that led them to be competitors. Tiger Woods talked endlessly about how his father, Earl, would throw insults and distractions at him, attempting to break him and then build him up again.
TENNIS
USA Today

Nelly Korda has a new coach in middle of a breakout season

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda won her first major championship, rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career and topped it off by winning an Olympic gold medal. That didn’t stop the quest to improve, which is why she has a new coach.
TENNIS
Golf.com

‘It’s such a weird rule’: Korda sisters question LPGA award neither of them is eligible to win

By nearly every measurement, Nelly Korda has had a banner 2021. Three LPGA titles, including a major. Gold medal at the Tokyo Games. World No. 1. But there’s one accolade she’s guaranteed not to collect this year: the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average — even though with just two events remaining in the season, Korda’s 69.074 average is tops on tour.
GOLF
Miami Herald

Korda, Ko take their race to final event of LPGA Tour

Nelly Korda won tournaments nearly nine months apart, with a major and an Olympic gold medal in between. Jin Young Ko did her damage late, winning four times in the last two months. Each has four victories going into the CME Group Tour Championship, the season finale on the LPGA...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 things to know about world No. 1 Nelly Korda ahead of the LPGA season finale, including why she kept her gold medal in a sock

The Year of the Kordas just keeps getting better. On the same weekend Sebastian Korda advanced to the finals of the Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Nelly Korda came back from a devastating triple-bogey on the 71st hole to win the Pelican Women’s Championship in a playoff against three of the world’s best players in Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim and Lexi Thompson.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons why LPGA season finale is can't-miss TV, including Nelly Korda vs. Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson's shot at redemption and a $1.5 million prize

After last week’s leaderboard at the Pelican Women’s Championship felt almost too good to be true, it seemed unlikely that the season-ender in Naples, Florida, could match the drama, even with $1.5 million on the line. And yet, here we are, spoiled by yet another who’s who board of champions...
GOLF

