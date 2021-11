Win, and you're in. That's the mentality for both Utah and Oregon. For both programs, whoever wins this game punches their ticket to Vegas in two weeks. The Ducks need to keep winning to get into the CFP, so the pressure on them is continuing to build. Depending on what happens in Corvallis tonight, the loser of this game could also clinch their berth to the Pac-12 Championship game.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO