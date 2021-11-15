ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13

By ARNIE STAPLETON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago

DENVER — (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay seized both the loose football and the moment.

Slay scooped up the loose football on the final play of he third quarter and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Philadelphia Eagles' 30-13 upset of the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Broncos were driving for the tying touchdown late in the third quarter when linebacker Davion Taylor punched the ball out of Melvin Gordon III's arms just as he bulled his way across the line on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 23.

“An offensive lineman tried to grab it," Slay recounted. “I just snatched it out of his hand quick, like, ‘Nah, give me that. That’s mine.'”

Slay lost the handle on it himself and with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam bearing down on him, Slay recovered it on the bounce at his 18, stuck his left arm in the grass to keep his balance at the 16, then gathered himself at his 12 as linebacker Genard Avery blocked tight end Noah Fant.

Slay reversed field and ran down the Eagles' jubilant sideline, slipping tight end Eric Saubert's tackle at the 30-yard line and racing right past quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — who didn't even try to tackle him — at the Philadelphia 45.

Bridgewater explained he was trying to turn Slay back toward the middle of the field so a teammate could make the tackle, but there were no more orange jerseys at that point and Slay's score as the quarter ended made it 27-13.

“I'm still out of breath from running down the sideline,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

Who wasn't out of breath on the play? Bridgewater.

Asked if he made a business decision not to get in harm's—or Slay's—way, Bridgewater bristled.

“No, like I said, I just tried to force the ball back," Bridgewater explained. "... We always say the sideline is your friend, so try to force the ball back. That’s all I tried to do right there.”

Taylor, who played college ball at Colorado 45 minutes away, said he wanted to block for Slay downfield “but he was making so many moves I didn't know who to block.”'"

“And then I just saw him breaking out and I was like, ’Yep, he’s gone,'” Taylor said. "Nobody’s going to catch him because I know the speed he has and he showed it tonight.”

Rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two TD passes from Jalen Hurts and the Eagles (4-6) rushed for 214 yards in winning their fourth road game.

They prevented the Broncos (5-5) from sweeping the NFC East teams on their schedule just one week after Denver dominated Dallas in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Five times the Broncos crossed the Eagles' 25-yard line and just once did they reach the end zone, on Gordon's 1-yard run in the first half. They frittered away several golden opportunities, including a 22-yard field goal try by Brandon McManus that was blocked by safety K’Von Wallace, who sliced through the line untouched just like a Dallas defender did on a punt last week.

The Broncos, 1-20 when trailing at halftime under coach Vic Fangio, also wasted Albert Okwuegbunam's 64-yard catch-and-run to the 8 and safety Justin Simmons' interception just before Gordon's fumble.

“With everybody crammed in there, you’re better off to just put two hands on it," Gordon said. “Slay, I mean, he was just trying to get the ball and, he’s a great player, made a great play.”

The Broncos had hoped to hit their bye week at 6-4 and in the thick of the AFC West race as they try to end a long playoff drought.

“We missed the opportunity completely,” Denver defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said. “We dropped the ball."

And Slay scooped it right up.

COVID-19 CONCERNS

With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out with a COVID-19 infection, Fangio praised Broncos QBs coach Mike Shula's play calls. But the first series was a debacle: a 1-yard run, and a drop and a catch for minus-2 yards on two passes behind the line of scrimmage sandwiched by a field goal and a TD by Philadelphia.

Fangio said he would hold Monday meetings remotely because of the rash of COVID-19 cases that began with backup QB Drew Lock a week ago and now includes three other players, Shurmur and a practice squad member.

Fangio said the rash of COVID-19 cases has had a deleterious effect on his team.

“It's a distraction, there's no two ways about that,” Fangio said. “We went from nine weeks of being back to normal and then all of a sudden we were back into last year's mode. So, it is a distraction. But that's what this league is: full of distractions and you've got to overcome them.”

INJURIES

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert left the game with a concussion after an unflagged helmet-to-helmet hit by Simmons on a 24-yard catch that set up the Eagles' first touchdown. Broncos ILB Baron Browning, the team's defensive play caller, injured his back on Denver's second defensive series and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Eagles: return home to host New Orleans on Nov. 21.

Broncos: Denver hosts the Chargers on Nov. 28 after its bye.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Eagles put Hurts on stumbling, bumbling Broncos in 30-13 rout

DENVER — In a midseason game that figured to define the Broncos as either contenders or pretenders, those with late-January ski trips planned can take heart. No cancellation and rescheduling necessary. The visiting Philadelphia Eagles, behind talented quarterback Jalen Hurts, moved the ball with surprising ease against the Denver defense...
NFL
Mile High Report

17 things I think I think after the Broncos’ disgusting 30-13 loss to the the Philadelphia Eagles

Let’s take a quick trip in the fantasy time machine to the days immediately after the Von Miller trade. Outside of the true blue homers in Broncos Country, it’s unlikely you’d find a soul who believed the 4-4 Broncos would find a way to win both of their games before the week 11 bye. The optimists among us thought 5-5 was certainly feasible because the Philadelphia Eagles looked sorry, but if Dak Prescott returned for week nine the Broncos game against the Dallas Cowboys looked like it could turn ugly.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Denver Broncos#Bridgewater
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy